Kim Kardashian Smothers Son Saint, 5, With Kisses As He Photobombs Her IG Story — Watch

Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, snuggled together on the couch in cute new videos! Take a look!

Kim Kardashian had the perfect snuggle buddy while recording her March 9 Instagram Story! The SKIMs mogul, 40, took to the social media platform to show fans her SKIMs “cozy pullover.” While recording the clip, though, Kim was joined by her precious five-year-old son, Saint West. “Oh you’re hiding now?” Kim asked her son, whom she shares with Kanye West, 43.

Saint squirmed around just behind his mom and tried to hide his face. “I’m not even filming you, I’m filming me,” his doting mom assured him. While Saint hid behind his mom, she made a cute kissing face, as if to give her eldest son a sweet smooch! Fortunately, Kim would get her chance to smother her baby boy with love in the next clip on her Instagram Story.

The second video featured Saint hiding behind his mom as she tried to record her youngster. “Don’t, Mama!” Saint yelled, before Kim was able to scoop her hand around his cute little face and give him a series of tender kisses on his cheek as they snuggled on the couch. It was such an adorable moment between the mother and son duo, and fans couldn’t get enough of it!

Kim has always been so incredibly proud of her youngsters, and showed off some of Saint’s incredible knowledge and talent in another Instagram Video from January 25. In the clip, Kim captured her son, with a mouth full of a sweet dessert treat, counting all the way to 20 in Japanese! Saint did this with the help of his siblings, but it was nonetheless incredibly impressive to see the five-year-old show off his skills.

Saint just turned five years old in December, and over the course of the last few months, his mom has been totally doting on him. These two have such a special bond, and fans get to see that every single time Kim shares a cute video or photo to her social media accounts. Much like fans, we love watching these youngsters grow up, and cannot wait to see what Kim shares of her young brood next!