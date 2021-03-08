Meghan Markle Cradles Archie Over Her Baby Bump In Sweet New Maternity Pic With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked so happy in a new black and white photo that featured Meghan holding son Archie over her growing belly less than a day after revealing that she and Harry are having a girl!

This trio will soon be a little quartet! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn’t have looked more at peace in a new black and white maternity photo captured by photographer Misan Harriman. In the image, which the photographer shared to his official Twitter account, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, could be seen wearing a gorgeous, flowing floral dress that featured an off-the-shoulder cut. Meghan appeared to be barefoot for the photo, just like her darling husband, 36, who wrapped his arms around Meghan’s waist.

Harry’s head also rested just by Meghan’s, making it difficult for fans to see the prince’s expression. But Meghan’s face looked so bright and happy. She positively beamed as she held her and Harry’s sweet baby boy, one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who wore a cute little sweater and dark pants. Archie’s face was also hidden from the camera’s view, but fans could see one of his cute little feet as he slept in his mother’s arms! You can see the photo here!

The photo came out on a perfect day: International Women’s Day! The day has new significance for Prince Harry and Meghan, who revealed during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7 that they’re going to welcome a baby girl this summer! Harry described the feeling as “amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”

Throughout the interview, Meghan was seen tenderly cradling her growing bump. As previously mentioned, the couple expect to welcome their new bundle of joy some time this summer. By the looks of it, Meghan and Harry could just be a few short months away from welcoming the newest member of their family!

Meghan and Harry shared the exciting news that they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021. In their announcement, the couple posed for a similar photo, also shot by renowned and respected photographer Misan Harriman. The announcement, issued to HollywoodLife, shared that the couple was “overjoyed” to learn that their little one was well on the way. We cannot wait for the couple to welcome their baby girl into the world in the months to come!