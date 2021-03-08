Lauren London Rocks Purple Puma Jacket & Sneakers To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Lauren London looked gorgeous and gave off spring vibes in pastel purple while posing in new Puma campaign photos for International Women’s Day.

Lauren London, 36, is a breathtaking sight to see in her latest photos for Puma. The actress posed for a series of snapshots for the popular brand and showed off a pretty light purple zip-up jacket over a white crop top and matching purple sneakers. She also had on white pants as her long wavy locks were parted to the side and draped over one shoulder.

Lauren’s makeup was also on point for the photo shoot. She matched her outfit by wearing purple eyeshadow and other makeup that included natural-looking tones. She also wore earrings and rings and had her nails long and painted white.

The beauty took to Instagram on Mar. 8, International Women’s Day, to share three photos from the campaign along with inspirational quotes.

“May we all know we are Divine beings. #internationalwomensday,” one caption for a photo, which showed her sitting and looking down, read. “‘Still I Rise’- Maya Angelou,” a second caption for a photo showing her holding up one of the purple Puma sneakers read. “‘The unwillingness to try is worse than any failure.’ – Nikki Giovanni,” the third and final caption for a photo showing her sitting and looking at the camera read.



Before her purple Puma pics, Lauren wowed with other Puma campaign pics last month. In them, she wore a black Puma crop top under a long-sleeved black and white plaid overshirt and black and white Puma pants. She also wore back sneakers white white soles and rocked big hoop earrings.

Other Puma looks she showed off included a black and white tracksuit with and without a long black coat over it. “My uniform. Always in a classic suede,” she captioned one of the pics.

When Lauren’s not wowing in Puma, she’s showing off adorable moments with her two sons, Kameron Carter, 11, whom she shares with ex Lil Wayne, and Kross, 4, whom she shared with her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. She’s also keeping Nipsey’s memory alive as she honors his legacy whenever she can. One of her most recent tributes included a photo of him on Instagram back on Aug. 15, which would have been his 35th birthday.