See Pic

Elon Musk & Grimes Pose With Their Son For Rare Family Photo Amidst Private Relationship

Elon Musk, Grimes
Shutterstock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle Tesla Cybertruck, Hawthorne, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle. The much-hyped unveil of Tesla's electric pickup truck went off script Thursday night when supposedly unbreakable window glass shattered twice when hit with a large metal ball. The failed stunt, which ranks high on the list of embarrassing auto industry rollouts, came just after Musk bragged about the strength of "Tesla Armor Glass" on the wedge-shaped "Cybertruck Tesla Pickup, Hawthorne, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla attends SXSW to answer questions from registrants at ACL live Elon Musk at ACL Live, SXSW Festival, Austin, USA - 11 Mar 2018
Elon Musk talks during the ' Elon Musk in Conversation with Todd Howard' Showcase panel during E3 2019 at the Novo Theatre during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 June 2019. The E3 expo introduces new games and gaming devices and is an anticipated annual event among gaming enthusiasts and marketers. The event runs from 11 to 13 June. Electronic Entertrainment Expo (E3), Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a new family photo that included his girlfriend Grimes and their 10-month-old son X Æ A-Xii posing in their new Texas city he called ‘Starbase.’

Elon Musk, 49, and Grimes, 32, showed off a memorable moment with their son X Æ A-Xii in Texas on Mar. 8. The Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of his lady love and their 10-month-old spending time in “Starbase”, a town located along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he’s hoping to create a new city. The pic was included in a tweet that he simply captioned, “Starbase, Texas.”

In the photo, the family of three is standing outside in front of a bouquet of flowers. Grimes is wearing a purple top and sunglasses and has a white flower in her long blonde locks as she gives a slight smile to the camera. Elon is also showing off sunglasses as he holds up his baby boy, who is wearing a gray T-shirt and black pant, and lets him touch the flowers.

The snapshot comes just a few days after Elon got attention for writing, “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas” and “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars” in two different tweets. The successful businessman, who relocated to Texas in Dec., is trying to rename and incorporate Boca Chica Village, where his company SpaceX is developing prototypes of its Starship spacecraft, into a new city in South Texas, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Elon Musk, Grimes
Elon Musk and Grimes during their public debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said about the potential for the plan in a statement, reported by various outlets. “Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”

As Elon continues trying to create his new city, his latest photo seems to prove that Grimes is staying by his side through it all. The lovebirds have been pretty private about their relationship, which started in 2018, but it hasn’t stopped the proud mom, who was just signed to Columbia Records, from sharing cute moments in their adorable son’s life. Last month, she shared a photo of herself holding the tot as he admired robotic structures and she looked down at him lovingly.