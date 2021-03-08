Elon Musk & Grimes Pose With Their Son For Rare Family Photo Amidst Private Relationship

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a new family photo that included his girlfriend Grimes and their 10-month-old son X Æ A-Xii posing in their new Texas city he called ‘Starbase.’

Elon Musk, 49, and Grimes, 32, showed off a memorable moment with their son X Æ A-Xii in Texas on Mar. 8. The Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of his lady love and their 10-month-old spending time in “Starbase”, a town located along the Gulf Coast of Texas where he’s hoping to create a new city. The pic was included in a tweet that he simply captioned, “Starbase, Texas.”

In the photo, the family of three is standing outside in front of a bouquet of flowers. Grimes is wearing a purple top and sunglasses and has a white flower in her long blonde locks as she gives a slight smile to the camera. Elon is also showing off sunglasses as he holds up his baby boy, who is wearing a gray T-shirt and black pant, and lets him touch the flowers.

The snapshot comes just a few days after Elon got attention for writing, “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas” and “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars” in two different tweets. The successful businessman, who relocated to Texas in Dec., is trying to rename and incorporate Boca Chica Village, where his company SpaceX is developing prototypes of its Starship spacecraft, into a new city in South Texas, according to The Houston Chronicle.

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said about the potential for the plan in a statement, reported by various outlets. “Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”

As Elon continues trying to create his new city, his latest photo seems to prove that Grimes is staying by his side through it all. The lovebirds have been pretty private about their relationship, which started in 2018, but it hasn’t stopped the proud mom, who was just signed to Columbia Records, from sharing cute moments in their adorable son’s life. Last month, she shared a photo of herself holding the tot as he admired robotic structures and she looked down at him lovingly.