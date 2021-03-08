Brian Austin Green Pays Tribute To Exes Megan Fox & Vanessa Marcil On International Women’s Day

Brian Austin Green shared throwback pics of some previous and current special ladies in his life, including former female co-stars and the mothers of his children, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Brian Austin Green, 47, proved he has no animosity toward his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, 52, and his soon-to-be ex-wife Megan Fox, 34, when he included them in his International Women’s Day social media tribute on Mar. 8. The actor shared a series of photos of various women he’s been close with over the years to his Instagram story and captioned each one with, “Happy International Women’s Day!!” Check out the pics HERE!

The photo of Vanessa, whom he dated from 1999 until 2003, showed her posing and smiling with him while wearing a black sleeveless outfit and rocking blonde hair at a previous event. He had his arm around her while wearing a white button-down shirt and gave a slight smile to the camera. The former lovebirds also co-starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 back in the nineties and share son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, together.

Brian’s pic of Megan showed them holding onto each other while standing in water. He was shirtless and wearing only swim shorts and sunglasses while she showed off a string bikini and sunglasses. The exes were married for almost 10 years when they announced their separation in May 2020 and they share three children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, together.

In addition to Vanessa and Megan, Brian shared pics of his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and ex-girlfriend Tiffani Thiessen, 47, whom he dated from 1992 until 1995, and his current girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 35, whom he started dating around Dec. In the pic with Tiffani, the two are embraced in a hug as she smiles to the camera and he lovingly looks down with his cheek against hers. In his snapshot with Sharna, the two are in the middle of a passionate kiss as they stand outside on a balcony and a body of water and palm trees can be seen in the background.

To top his International Women’s Day posts off, Brian brought it back to where it all began when he included a pic of his mother, Joyce smiling down at him as a baby. None of the women he included have responded to Brian’s posts yet but it’s great to know he’s recognizing the women who have made an impact in his life whether or not they’re still romantically together!