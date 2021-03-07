See Pic

The Queen’s Secret Message About Her Love For Prince Philip, 99, During Commonwealth Address

Queen Elizabeth
Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II at Crathie Church near Balmoral castle ths morning British Royals attend Crathie Church, Balmoral, Scotland, UK - 07 Oct 2018
In this photo made available, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo while signing her annual Commonwealth Day Message inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England, Friday March 5, 2021 Royal Commonwealth, Windsor, United Kingdom - 07 Mar 2021
Queen's Christmas broadcast. No use after 24 January 2021 without the prior written consent of The Communications Secretary to The Queen at Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Issue date: Friday December 25, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire URN:57277593 (Press Association via AP Images)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Queen Elizabeth’s outfit included a touching tribute to her husband Prince Philip, who is in the hospital after heart surgery, during her Commonwealth Day speech.

Queen Elizabeth II , 94, was keeping her husband Prince Philip, 99, close to her heart during her latest public appearance. The monarch addressed the nation during her Commonwealth Day speech while the prince was still in the hospital after heart surgery on Mar. 7 and wore the same chrysanthemum brooch she wore on their honeymoon in Broadlands, Hampshire, The Express reported. The brooch is made of sapphires and diamonds set in platinum and she had it placed over the left side lapel of her blue jacket, which she wore with a matching skirt.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth giving her speech for Commonwealth Day on Mar. 7. (Shutterstock)

She also wore the classic pearls she often wears as she paid tribute to her husband and praised the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen’s brooch is also the same one she wore to celebrate her and Philip’s 60th and 73rd wedding anniversaries in the past. It can be seen in many of their honeymoon photographs, like the one below, in which they were partaking in the start of their post-wedding festivities during a procession at Waterloo Station in Nov. 1947. It’s because of these appearances that the beautiful piece has proven to be a significant symbol of their love.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth shows off the same brooch she wore during her recent Commonwealth Day speech at the start of her and Prince Philip’s honeymoon in 1947. (Shutterstock)

During tonight’s address, The Queen was seen walking down an avenue of Commonwealth flags in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, which is where her grandson Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle‘s wedding reception was held in 2018. The BBC programme was recorded to replace the usual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which was cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

It was first announced the the Queen would be a part of the BBC event, despite her husband still recovering in a medical facility, in an official statement released on Mar. 5. Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London last month as “a precautionary measure”, which was later revealed to be an infection, and was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital to undergo heart surgery on Wednesday. He returned to King Edward’s, where he currently remains, on Friday.

In addition to being held during Philip’s recovery, Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth Day speech was held just a few hours before Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey airs. In the interview, which is their first since they decided to “step down” from their royal duties and move to California last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to talk about why they made the decision to leave England and the difficulties they encountered as part of the royal family since getting engaged and later getting married.