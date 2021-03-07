Jennifer Lopez Soaks In A Bathtub With Hilarious ‘Trolls’ Inspired Hairstyle — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez has given fans a look at her ‘self care Sunday’ routine, which involved a luxurious bubble bath and a hilarious hairstyle.

Jennifer Lopez has proved she can truly pull off any hairstyle! The 51-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker took to Instagram on March 7 to share a photo of herself while on a break from filming the upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding. Jennifer offered fans a glimpse at her Dominican Republic living quarters in the funny snap, which showed her taking a bath. While most of her body was under the water, she slicked her highlighted tresses up into a spiky peak at the top of her head — reminiscent of the animated kids movie Trolls!

Of course, JLo didn’t go sans accessories completely, as she rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings featuring custom lettering for the Instagram snap. “Mood,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#SelfcareSunday.” Just one week prior, she gave fans a peek at a different kind of self care day. In her February 28 snap, JLo rocked a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, and cutouts at the waist. She slicked her caramel tresses back into a top knot and rocked a pair of oversized hoop earrings. “#SelfcareSunday,” she captioned the photo.

Her baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez has joined her for the tropical trip, and the pair recently posed for a gorgeous photoshoot. JLo took to Instagram back in February to pack on the PDA with her athlete beau as they got cozy by the ocean. She captioned the post, “Feliz día de la independencia Dominicana,” revealing her nickname for the former Yankee: “Macho”.

JLo and ARod have truly gone from strength to strength since they first started dating, and the former MLB player was “so proud” of Jennifer after she recently performed at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration. “Even though Alex is engaged to Jen and spends almost all his free time with her, believe it or not, he still gets star struck by her at times,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively at the time. “Alex has had a huge crush on Jen for years before they even knew each other and sometimes he’s just in awe of what an incredible talent she really is.”