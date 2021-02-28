See Pic

Jennifer Lopez, 51, Wears Sexy White Swimsuit With Cutouts As She Enjoys ‘Self Care Sunday’ — See Pic

jennifer lopez
BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner in a black one piece swimsuit at Eden Roc Hotel May 11,2018 . Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5004550 110518 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Vivica A. Fox looks incredible as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. The actress, 56, looked stunning in a swimsuit as she laughed in the sand with a friend. 21 Dec 2020 Pictured: Vivica A. Fox. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722355_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cabo, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Rose, Alexander Edwards and Tyga enjoy a jet ski ride on Mexican water while vacationing in Cabo with a large group of friends. Later in the day, Tyga and Amber's boyfriend Alexander Edwards can be seen charging a laugh while smoking a funny cigarette, while the ladies chatted on a level above them.Pictured: Amber RoseBACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel.Pictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of her time in the Dominican Republic! She took a break from filming her new movie to share a stunning mirror selfie.

Jennifer Lopez has put her toned figure on display in a stunning mirror selfie. The 51-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram on February 28 to share a photo of herself while on a break from filming the upcoming comedy Shotgun WeddingIn the snap, she rocked a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, and cutouts at the waist. She slicked her caramel tresses back into a top knot and rocked a pair of oversized hoop earrings while offering the camera a subtle smile. “#SelfcareSunday,” she captioned the photo, tagging her new cosmetics line JLo Beaty.

“THAT BODY GOALS!!!!!!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “You’re the most beautiful”. The Hustlers star is currently in the Dominican Republic, filming her new romcom opposite Josh Duhamel. Her fiance Alex Rodriguez has joined her for the trip, and recently posed with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer for a gorgeous photoshoot. JLo took to Instagram earlier in the day to pack on the PDA with her athlete fiance while cozying up by the ocean, with an idyllic coastline in the background. She captioned the post, “Feliz día de la independencia Dominicana,” revealing her nickname for the former Yankee: “Macho”.

The couple recently celebrated Valentine’s Day and their anniversary month, while in Miami! The former baseball star put together a lavish display for his love: the bed was decorated with rose petals in a heart shape along with their initials “J & A”, and their living area which was decorated with a light-up sign reading “ILY”.

The sweet couple have gone from strength to strength since meeting, and the former athlete was “so proud” of his future wife after she performed at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration. “Even though Alex is engaged to Jen and spends almost all his free time with her, believe it or not, he still gets star struck by her at times,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Alex has had a huge crush on Jen for years before they even knew each other and sometimes he’s just in awe of what an incredible talent she really is.”