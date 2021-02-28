Jennifer Lopez, 51, Wears Sexy White Swimsuit With Cutouts As She Enjoys ‘Self Care Sunday’ — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of her time in the Dominican Republic! She took a break from filming her new movie to share a stunning mirror selfie.

Jennifer Lopez has put her toned figure on display in a stunning mirror selfie. The 51-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram on February 28 to share a photo of herself while on a break from filming the upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding. In the snap, she rocked a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, and cutouts at the waist. She slicked her caramel tresses back into a top knot and rocked a pair of oversized hoop earrings while offering the camera a subtle smile. “#SelfcareSunday,” she captioned the photo, tagging her new cosmetics line JLo Beaty.

“THAT BODY GOALS!!!!!!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “You’re the most beautiful”. The Hustlers star is currently in the Dominican Republic, filming her new romcom opposite Josh Duhamel. Her fiance Alex Rodriguez has joined her for the trip, and recently posed with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer for a gorgeous photoshoot. JLo took to Instagram earlier in the day to pack on the PDA with her athlete fiance while cozying up by the ocean, with an idyllic coastline in the background. She captioned the post, “Feliz día de la independencia Dominicana,” revealing her nickname for the former Yankee: “Macho”.

The couple recently celebrated Valentine’s Day and their anniversary month, while in Miami! The former baseball star put together a lavish display for his love: the bed was decorated with rose petals in a heart shape along with their initials “J & A”, and their living area which was decorated with a light-up sign reading “ILY”.

The sweet couple have gone from strength to strength since meeting, and the former athlete was “so proud” of his future wife after she performed at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration. “Even though Alex is engaged to Jen and spends almost all his free time with her, believe it or not, he still gets star struck by her at times,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Alex has had a huge crush on Jen for years before they even knew each other and sometimes he’s just in awe of what an incredible talent she really is.”