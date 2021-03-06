Ariana Grande & 17 More Stars Pairing Oversized Shirts With Thigh-High Boots — Pics

Who needs pants when you can pair your oversized shirt with a pair of thigh-high boots?! Stars like Ariana Grande and more have perfected this trend over the years.

It may be a weird name, but lampshading has become a popular celebrity trend in recent years. The fashion statement involves pairing thigh-high boots with an oversized shirt, sweatshirt or sweater. Ariana Grande is definitely one celebrity who favors the look, but she’s not the only one. We rounded up a bunch of stars who’ve nailed the oversized shirt/no pants look by pairing it with stylish thigh-high boots!

Ariana Grande

For the past year or so, Ariana has really stayed out of the public eye. Before that, though, she favored wearing baggy sweatshirts while out and about, and she was often caught by paparazzi in the look. Ari generally dressed up her oversized sweatshirts with a pair of heeled boots, like the cream-colored shoes in the photo above. She also wore her hair long and straight to go with the simplicity of the outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

We’re used to seeing Jennifer Lopez in sexy, skintight outfits, but even she likes to rock a more comfortable, baggy look once in a while. She was photographed in a white, oversized button down shirt, paired with denim boots. Of course, she still made the simple look stylish with a pair of fierce sunglasses and her hair slicked back into the perfect bun.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn showed off a dressier way to pair thigh-high boots and a big shirt. She wore her dress shirt with a vest and blazer, paired with sky-high black boots that accentuated her legs. She also rocked hoop earrings and her hair was styled in a half ponytail. Want to see how other stars have taken on the lampshading trend that Ariana and more love so much? Check out the gallery above and scroll through to see all the looks!