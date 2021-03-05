Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Tells Body-Shaming Trolls To ‘Rot In Hell’

Brittany Cartwright has no time for body shaming. The pregnant ‘VPR’ star used one of her signature lines to hit back at the haters.

Brittany Cartwright, 31, isn’t going to stand for anyone body shaming her — or any other pregnant women, for that matter. The Vanderpump Rules alum, who is due to give birth to her first child on April 13, shared a message to her Instagram story on March 4 letting the trolls know they can rot in hell.

She wrote: “If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll. Respectfully.”

As fans of the Bravo reality show know, it’s the same line she used on Jax Taylor, 41, back in 2017 when he cheated on her. The drama infamously played out on VPR but ultimately the couple survived his infidelity, and went on to get married in June of 2018.

Now they are preparing for the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, who already has his own Instagram handle. On March 3 Brittany shared her official due date with fans.

“Since so many people are asking, @littlebabycauchi’s due date is April 13, and I cannot wait!” the Kentucky native wrote on her Instagram Story. “Doctors are saying he is measuring a little bit early so fingers crossed LOL, but he will come when he is ready! He is perfectly healthy and a big boy! So in love already!”

The reality star confirmed she was expecting her first child with Jax back in September. “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time, along with an adorable photo of Jax cradling her bump on a staircase.

Throughout her pregnancy Brittany has been sharing her progress — and her struggles. Back in December she opened up about getting negative comments about her changing body and why she won’t let them steal her joy. “I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!?” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life. I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy…don’t let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!!” she added.

Fans of Brittany and Jax will have to follow their journey as parents on social media as the couple will not be be returning to Vanderpump Rules. Jax made the announcement on his Instagram page, shocking fans. “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life…Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” he wrote on Dec. 4.