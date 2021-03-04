Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Knee-High Boots & Shares Hilarious Starbucks Story

Hailie Jade Mathers revealed where you too can grab her slouchy knee-high boots and ripped colorblock denim jacket!

Hailie Jade Mathers styled one of the hottest footwear trends as spring approaches: knee-high boots. Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter wore a slouchy creamy pair with an oversized ripped jacket in an Instagram outfit post shared on March 4. The fashion influencer completed the look with black skinny jeans and a cross-shoulder beige bag: sleek and sophisticated!

Lucky for the over 68,000 fans who “liked” the photo, Hailie shared shopping links so that you too can recreate her outfit! You can grab a colorblock jacket just like Hailie’s here on Forever 21 for $32, which is currently 30 percent off; and if you’re on a tight budget, she also suggested this alternative jacket from the same fast fashion retailer that’s currently 60 percent off.

As for the most important detail of this chic ensemble — the boots, of course — Hailie provided a link to the “Public Desire Mine slouch knee boots in bone” for $63. In addition to helpful shopping tips, Hailie also shared a hilarious anecdote about a Starbucks coffee order gone wrong.

“When i think about the time i placed a mobile order, strolled in and confidently said the name for the order & the barista frantically looked for the drink for 15 minutes until i realized it was ordered to a different starbucks,” Hailie wrote in the caption of her fashion post. It happens to the best of us.

Speaking of coffee, Hailie wore another stylish outfit to grab the caffeinated beverage towards the end of February: brown shorts with a cinched waist, black platform boots, a black leather jacket with a fur collar, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a snakeskin print purse. It was just one of the many outfits from Hailie’s city-chic wardrobe that she has modeled on Instagram!

Hailie’s not just a fashion influencer but a beauty guru, too. The Michigan State University graduate has been filming makeup tutorials for her TikTok account lately, like this one she uploaded in January!