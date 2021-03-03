‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Storms Off After New Rumors About Joe Gorga & Jackie’s Husband Surface

So many secrets and rumors were revealed during the March 3 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — the husbands on The Real Housewives of New Jersey truly deserve their own show. They further proved that during the March 3 episode of the Bravo series, when they met up for a poker game and some sushi at Joe Gorga‘s house, where Margaret Josephs‘ husband Joe Benigno said he’s also heard that Jackie Goldschneider‘s husband has been cheating on her. He even went as far as saying he heard Evan has a girlfriend on the side. So maybe Teresa Giudice has been telling the truth?

We’re still not sure about that, but what we do know is that Teresa has decided not to call Jackie and apologize for what she said about Evan. She’s too hung up on the fact that Jackie used her daughter, Gia, as part of a “disgusting” analogy to even consider saying she’s sorry. Plus, Teresa told the ladies this week that she already did apologize to Jackie.

However, a flashback to the premiere episode showed that Teresa’s idea of an apology was nothing more than her saying sorry for sharing the rumor at Evan’s party, not for saying it in general. Plus, she followed that “apology” by double downing on her claim, telling Jackie, “where there’s smoke there’s fire”.

Anyway, while enjoying some sushi in Lake George (Jersey must really love their sushi), the ladies tried showing Teresa the error of her ways, and urged her to appropriately apologize to Jackie. However, Teresa couldn’t believe that everyone was siding with Jackie, so she stormed out of the room and said she felt “attacked”. But all of Teresa’s minions eventually backed down and apologized to her for appearing to take sides. Instead, they told her that they were just trying to bring everyone back together and since they “failed” they told her they’d drop the subject.

Then, they went outside and cooked some s’mores over a campfire. That is, until they heard some strange noises in the woods and ran back to the house screaming their lungs out. Maybe it was Jackie? We can only hope.

Earlier in the episode — after Teresa played a prank on Joe Gorga and said Melissa was texting the male owner of a restaurant behind his back (we can’t believe Bravo pranked us with this storyline, too) — Jennifer Aydin privately told Dolores Catania that while at Evan’s birthday party, Teresa’s realtor friend Michelle Pais claimed that Joe owes her husband “tens of thousands” of dollars. Dolores urged Jennifer to tell Melissa what she was told, but she also asked her to be careful with the way she delivers the news. Especially because this rumor could damage Joe’s business.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.