‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Engage In Epic Feud As Cheating Rumors Surface

The new trailer for season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ features an intense yelling match between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga, plus more drama for the ladies! Check it out here!

Things are about to get explosive! The Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer for season 11 debuted and there’s plenty for longtime fans of the Bravo series to look forward to. This season promises to be unlike any other, with accusations of infidelity, family drama, and plenty of yelling matches — notably between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

The trailer opens with an ominous exchange between Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. “Everyone’s marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside,” Margaret says, before Melissa’s voice can be heard saying, “But guess what? Things aren’t always what they seem.” At that point, Dolores Catania interjects, “Anyone can be a cheater.”

Cheating becomes a major theme of the season, and it looks like it’s the main conflict between Joe and Melissa. “Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number,” Teresa says of her sister-in-law. “They’ve been texting all day,” her voiceover can be heard, as footage of Melissa looking at her phone and smiling from ear to ear is shown. But that’s not even the most intense part of the trailer!

Following a tense conversation between Joe and Melissa, the season’s biggest yelling match comes at the end of the trailer — and it looks like it’s between Joe and Teresa! As its revealed that Joe Giudice, Teresa’s now ex-husband, has seemingly been talking about Joe Gorga behind his back, things reach a complete boiling point during a family dinner.

“You’re going to defend him?” Teresa’s brother shouts at her. “F**k that piece of s**t. He put my mother in a f**king grave. Do you understand that?” It’s an incredibly tense moment between the two that leaves Teresa practically speechless. There’s so much more in store for the ladies of RHONJ, and fans don’t have to wait long to see everything play out in the upcoming season!

Mark your calendars, The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo for its 11th season on February 17 at 9 pm ET.