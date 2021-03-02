Snooki Spotted Filming ‘Jersey Shore’ With Angelina After Quitting The MTV Show: See Pic

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi was seen seemingly filming with former co-star Angelina Pivarnick, as the two ladies dined out in New Jersey. See the photo of the women out together!

It looks like there might be a surprise in store for fans of Jersey Shore! Former MTV star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi was spotted out with Angelina Pivarnick on March 1 at Lucco Cucina + Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey, according to a new photo obtained by TMZ. In the image, Nicole and Angelina can be seen having a chat with one another while cameras were rolling, leading many to believe that Nicole might be returning to the show more than a year after she officially left the reality TV series!

It’s not known whether Nicole will be a series regular, or simply make guest appearances in the show. Nicole, known to many a millennial as ‘Snooki,’ announced in December 2019 that she’d made the decision to leave Jersey Shore. “I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be happy, and I’m like, ‘That’s not me. I’m not genuinely happy.’ That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out,'” Nicole shared during an interview on The Mel Robbins Show.

There was a lot of care and thought that went into Nicole’s decision, though, especially her focus on her family — husband Jionni LaValle and their three children, Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 1. “I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me,” she continued. “I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids.”

It’s also worth noting how interesting it is that Nicole is out with Angelina. The two notoriously had some intense clashes, some of which may have stemmed from rumors that circulated about Angelina making out with JWoww‘s [Jenni Farley’s] boyfriend in Las Vegas. After Angelina’s wedding, circumstances didn’t seem to improve between the two. Perhaps the reality TV stars are ready to bury the hatchet? Only time will tell.

Nicole rose to fame on the hit MTV reality series when it debuted on the network in 2009. Long after the original show end in the early 2010s, Nicole reunited with her cast member in 2018 for the series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She abruptly left just before the final batch of episodes for the third season were about to premiere in early 2020.