Angelina Pivarnick Admits She & JWoww Still Have ‘Drama’: There’s ‘A Lot Of Stuff Going On’ With Us

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is now in its 3rd season, & Angelina Pivarnick admitted that even after years of filming with JWoww, the two stars still have ‘drama’ between them.

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick, 33, was sure to tease some major drama in the new season of the show’s spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. When speaking on her relationship with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, Angie admitted that they’re still not exactly the best of pals. “Hey listen, there’s still drama,” the star said. “Stay tuned. There’s a lot of me and Jenni, we go back and forth to each other. We agree to disagree, but there’s a lot of stuff that is going on between me and her right now. We really can’t… I can’t talk about it because it’s probably going to play on the next season.”

While at times it may seem that the two ladies are getting along fine, Angie was sure to explain that’s not the case. “Yeah, I wouldn’t say everybody’s hunky dory, but you know, we are a family…families fight and I do feel like me and Jenni, are just always going to be like that. And I hope, hopefully eventually, maybe not. But you never know. I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds,” she told us.

Angie may have joined the cast later than everyone else, but she explains that she still feels like she’s been there all along. “I do feel like I’m part of the group now. There are some times where, you know, some instances where I feel like I sometimes have to prove myself in certain situations. But, I know that they’ve been together a lot longer than I have. Living together in a house and they’ve gotten to know each other a lot longer than I have. I do feel like for the most part, everybody’s very accepting right now, the reality star says.

While the drama between the cast-mates on the MTV reality shows always makes for an exciting watch, Angie has some very exciting personal news in her own life — an engagement! The star is set to wed fiance Chris Larangeira and also used the interview so look ahead to their big day. “Hopefully it will be in the fall sometime,” she revealed, before adding that she’d prefer her wedding to be more on the “intimate” side. “I kind of want to make it intimate and a little bit smaller,” the bride-to-be told us.