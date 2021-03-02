How To Use SoulCycle’s At-Home Bike To ‘Get In Amazing Shape’ Like Rebel Wilson, Dwyane Wade & More

SoulCycle instructor Victoria Brown spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why their At-Home Bike is great for your health and getting in shape!

Did you catch a shirtless Dwyane Wade rocking out on his SoulCycle At-Home Bike? Or Rebel Wilson, who has recently lost over 60 pounds, raving over the same bike during Christmastime? The SoulCycle At-Home Bike, which promises delivery in 1 to 3 weeks and is connected to the Equinox+ app, allows you to bring the eclectic beats and vibrant energy of a SoulCycle class into your home. Not to mention, it’s a fantastic way to get in shape and release those endorphins, according to SoulCycle Instructor on Equinox+ app, Victoria Brown.

“Beyond the physical presence of being in a packed room full of people, I can say that it truly doesn’t differ all too much. The Equinox+ platform has done an incredible job of capturing the feeling of being in the front row of a real SoulCycle class, using a combination of inspirational instructors and heart-pounding playlists. The cinematography is unmatched and the high energy of an in-person class translates well virtually,” Victoria told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Beloved by celebrities like Rebel Wilson, the at-home bike is fixed with a screen that features an immersive digital class taught by SoulCycle’s instructors from across the country. “When I teach SoulCycle classes on the Equinox+ app, I find that I am even more encouraging. I know that life can be super distracting and any number of things could pull you away from your workout at home,” Victoria said. “You also lose the accountability piece of being in a room full of people. So, I find it’s more important for me to push my riders to keep their head in the game and push beyond their personal limits. I also dig deeper into form and resistance coaching, so the rider has a clear understanding of what they are doing and how it should feel.”

Like Rebel Wilson, whose inspiring weight loss journey continues to be documented on her Instagram, Victoria says clients will love the SoulCycle At-Home Bike to get in shape because “we tend to train from the inside out.” “I find that the principal roadblock for working out is reserving a time and place removed from the distractions of life. The SoulCycle at-home bike removes many of these obstacles by providing convenience and accountability—in the form of live rides set to a calendar function. I push people to conquer their own limiting beliefs or mental roadblocks, in order to go beyond what they thought they could physically dom” she explained. “A funny thing happens when we prioritize our mental health first–other things tend to fall into place from there. Such as getting into amazing shape–whatever that means to you!”

The instructor recommended that riders workout “three times a week to get your footing and people can add on or take away based on what feels good.” “It’s all about listening to your body!” she said. It’s also important not to forget to recover and stretch after a vigorous at-home workout. “Foam rolling is great before and after your workout to lengthen your muscles. There are lots of modalities included with Equinox+ that make stretching super easy–such as PURE Yoga and TB12. Also, make sure to replenish the water you lost during your workout–staying hydrated is key,” Victoria advised.

The SoulCycle At-Home Bike is currently available here for $2,500 and can be in your home, ready to ride, in less than 3 weeks — guaranteed.