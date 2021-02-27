Melody Holt Reveals Exactly How She Found Out Husband Martell Got Another Woman Pregnant

On the latest episode of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville,’ Martell confirmed that, yes, he fathered a child with his mistress. Now his wife Melody reveals how she uncovered the truth.

Melody Holt is revealing the remarkable way she says she found out that her husband Martell was having a baby with his mistress. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star shares her story in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife and her account is vastly different from the one her ex recounted on the Feb. 27 episode.

On the latest installment of OWN’s hit unscripted show, Maurice Scott looked stunned as his 39-year-old buddy confirmed months of internet rumors by admitting that, yes, he’s having a child with another woman. “[I] immediately told [Melody] that that one person, she was pregnant. And I haven’t confided in anybody,” Martell said. “I haven’t told anyone but you guys. So, she is pregnant.” Asked specifically if his mistress is having his child, he responded, “I would say so. The timing. It’s on time.”

But, while Martell told his buddies that he told Melody the news because he uncovered her alleged infidelity, she claims she extracted the info out of him another way. That’s because the mom-of-four claims a friend had a revelation in a dream and tipped her off.

“It was very interesting,” Melody, 35, says. “A mutual friend…she called me and she said, ‘Hey Mel, I just want to check on you.’” The friend also told Melody about a dream that she’d had. While Melody doesn’t reveal the exact contents of the dream, she does say that it prompted her to approach her husband of 12 years.

“About a day or two after that I said to Martell, ‘So, when [are] you planning on letting your kids know about this baby you got on the way?’” Melody claims Martell looked shocked in response. “He just told me, ‘She just told me about it’ and all that… Whatever.”

Melody says she didn’t hesitate to confront her husband after her friend shared her vision. “I’m a dreamer too, so I can appreciate… God reveals things to me through dreams all the time, since I was a kid,” she says. “So, when she said it to me, I believed it enough to boldly say, ‘When are you going to tell your kids about XYZ?’” Asked when she thinks Martell would have told her about the baby, she can only speculate. “Probably never. I have no idea,” she says.

For the record, Melody denies stepping out on Martell during their marriage. “What I will say – and I told Martell this – anyone that I talked to or gave the time of day to [I did] when I had left, moved out, got my own place, was planning on divorcing you. I don’t consider that cheating on you.”

Melody previously told HL that she decided to end her marriage and leave Martell in April last year because she didn’t like his attitude and statements that he was making about relationships. It seemed to her, she said that he was “trying to figure out a way to do wrong better.” “You haven’t grown yet and I was just at the point where I’ve [given] you three years at this point. I don’t have any more time to give you to grow up,” she said about the self-confessed cheater.

Her decision to leave came a month before she found out about the baby, not the other way around, she says. “I left him about a month before I found out,” she says. “I was already out. I had moved out. So, yeah, really for me [the baby news] was confirmation…”

On and off screen the Holts are now trying to navigate their new reality, which includes divorce and co-parenting. As for their four kids – Mariah, 9, Martell II, 8, Maliah, 4, and Malani, 1 – Melody says she’s helping them to adjust by “showering them with extra love.” She says she lets her children know that “both of us love them so much and they’re so special and they’re not the first kids where their parents don’t stay together.” “I talk to them like that,” she says. “Just try to give them some positivity when it comes to everything, because it is a lot.”

As for Martell she doesn’t ask about his new baby. “I don’t ask him questions about that. That’s his situation. I’m moving on over here.” Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs on OWN on Saturdays at 9/8pm Central