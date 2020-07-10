‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Sneak Peek: Melody Bans LaTisha From Lavish Baby Shower

As these exclusive pics prove, Melody was all smiles on the day of her baby shower, but there were two or three people that she definitely did not want to attend.

Season 2 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville premieres with drama galore on OWN on July 11 and HollywoodLife has an exclusive sneak peek to prove it.

Fans of the show will see Melody and Martell Holt prepare to throw a lavish baby shower at the Botanical Garden in their hometown of Huntsville, Alabama.

The event, which took place on Dec. 8, 2019, was a breathtaking affair, as our exclusive pics illustrate. Martell and Melody arrived at the venue in a horse-drawn carriage to celebrate with their 180 guests at the catered event, which also featured a DJ.

But there were two people that the then soon-to-be mom-of-four was determined to keep off the guest list – LaTisha and her husband Marsau Scott.

In fact, in this exclusive preview of the upcoming episode, Melody makes it crystal clear to LaTisha’s sister-in-law Kimmi, that she has no intention of inviting the couple.

While sitting with her chef and planners, Melody calls Kimmi to see if she’ll be attending the event. Kimmi confirms but says, “So, is the gang all here? Is it all of us?” “I’m assuming you’re speaking of LaTisha and Marsau?” Melody quips in response. In a confessional she goes on to explain exactly why she doesn’t want to see the Scotts – or Tisha’s mother, Wanda – at her baby shower.

“So, the last time that we were all together I really thought that we were moving in the right direction. Apologies were given. Apologies were accepted,” says Melody, who has been feuding with the Scotts over what they’ve said about her, Martell and his cheating.

“However, after that, this whole Twitter war happened. Tisha was sharing all these negative tweets that were being said about me. Then Marsau was tweeting,” she adds. “In the midst of that they just really started doing some low stuff. Like, for me, off limit – parents, children, unless the parent comes for you, like [cough] Miss Wanda did. You don’t say anything about the parent. OK, but they did. They tried to come for my mother and it’s like, OK, you doing too much.”

When the camera cuts back to Melody’s meeting with her chef and baby shower planners, she leaves them with strict instructions. “Can we just make sure that there are no pop ups by, you know, the other Scotts or the mama, Wanda, none of them. We’re not doing – what was the wedding crashers – we ain’t doing the baby shower crashers.”

Fans can find out whether or not the baby shower went off without a hitch when they tune into OWN on July 11 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. What we do know for sure is that Melody and Martell welcomed their youngest child – a beautiful baby girl – into the world 11 days later on Dec. 19. Her name is Malani.