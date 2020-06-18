‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Trailer: Melody Clashes With Kimmi As LaTisha Feud Heats Up

Fans of the show who hope that Melody and LaTisha have put their spat behind them in Season 2 will be disappointed, as this trailer proves.

Melody Holt and LaTisha Scott’s feud is anything but over, a trailer for Season 2 of the OWN hit show, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, reveals. And HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE first look at how their relationship crumbles.

In the extended trailer the former friends continue to clash over rumors that LaTisha’s husband Marsau Scott allegedly cheated. “You made a tweet that I said that I don’t care what Marsau does out here in the streets,” the mom-of-three tells the entrepreneur. “I never had that conversation.”

Melody – who is struggling to work through her own marriage following her husband Martell’s infidelity – claps back, “Aw. You did say that Tisha.” That’s when both women turn to their mutual friend, LaTisha’s sister-in-law, Kimmi Scott. “Maybe Kimmi can remember,” Melody says, almost at the same time that her frenemy echoes the same thing.

Kimmi, who has been forced to play piggy in the middle looks extremely uncomfortable. “When things like that happen somebody’s gonna feel like you’re on the other team,” she says in a confessional.

She’s right. Melody is not impressed. In another scene she tells Martell, “I can’t wait to talk to Kimmi because I’m kind of tired of her playing meditator on…” Cut to Melody confronting Kimmi, who in the next shot has to listen as LaTisha tells her, “You should have had my back.”

In yet another scene, LaTisha’s mother Ms. Wanda jumps in and confronts Kimmi by asking, “Are you are true Scott or are you down with Holts?” A very unimpressed Kimmi tells Marsau’s mother-in-law to “zip it.” Of course, Ms. Wanda – who is never short of things to say, claps back, “I feel like that’s being very shady.”

As fans of the show will know, part of the Holts-Scotts feud is gossip about Martell’s cheating and allegations that Marsau has stepped out on his wife, which she flatly denies. In Season 1, in an episode that aired in September 2019, LaTisha confronted Melody. “Your husband has made these false statements about Marsau,” she told the blonde. Melody flashed her a puzzled look and said, “How do you know they’re false?”

“If you feel like Marsau’s out there doing something and you know about it, you know the pain of that situation. So, if you know something, why wouldn’t you come to me and say something to me?” LaTisha said. When Melody challenged her to “figure it out” on her own, she responded, “I don’t have to figure out anything, because I know my husband is faithful.”

Clearly the battle between these two women is far from over and spills into Season 2. Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns to OWN on July 11 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.