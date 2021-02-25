Kim Kardashian Heads To The Beach In Sexy Bikini Days After Filing For Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian had a ‘good morning’ at the beach, as seen in a new photo the star shared to Instagram less than one week after she filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19.

Kim Kardashian is taking it easy and soaking up the sun amid an incredibly difficult point in her personal life. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, took to Instagram on February 25 to wish her millions of followers a ‘good morning’ with a sultry pic she took at the beach. In the snap, Kim looked carefree in a plunging bikini top and high-waisted bottoms.

The SKIMS mogul held onto part of a large beach umbrella, and her eyes were covered with sunglasses as she turned her gaze away from the camera. Behind the mother-of-four was the glistening blue water and the sun just peeking over the horizon. It was such a picturesque moment of tranquility and peace for Kim, who’s undergoing quite a trying time as her marriage officially comes to an end.

The snap comes less than one week after Kim officially filed for divorce from her husband of more than six years, Kanye West. Fortunately, the split is reportedly “amicable,” and neither party is contesting the prenuptial agreement they both signed years ago. As for the couple’s children — North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 1 — Kim requested joint physical and legal custody of their youngsters.

With news of the divorce official, fans have noticed more details that the couple is officially over, even though neither star has addressed the divorce publicly. On February 23, Kanye was spotted out in Los Angeles without his wedding ring for the first time, after weeks of Kim being spotted without her wedding band. Kim is seemingly in Palm Springs right now, as well, after posting a video from her car with Olivia Rodrigo‘s breakup tune “Drivers License” playing over audio. Although it seems that both stars are staying strong, this decision was anything but easy for Kim to make.

“Kim felt she tried everything to make the marriage work and Kanye was refusing to get the help she requested which was the final straw,” a source familiar with the former couple’s situation shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, alluding to Kanye’s struggle with bipolar disorder. “They both knew this was coming. Nobody was blindsided. For her, it’s always been about working through the financials more than the kids,” they continued.

As for right now, Kim is focusing on her little ones and her family as this process plays out in the public eye. “[Kim’s] trying to omit any drama and keep the kids out of it and doesn’t want them intertwined in any drama or issues as they figure the financials out. She’s spending a lot of time with family, focusing on her little ones and spending time with their cousins and whatnot to alleviate any tension around the divorce.”