Tiger Woods Gushed About His Kids On Golf Outing With Dwyane Wade 1 Day Before Crash

Dwyane Wade reflected on the ‘unbelievable opportunity’ he had to play golf with Tiger Woods prior to his horrifying car crash, revealing the two really connected and talked about their kids.

Dwyane Wade, like so many, was completely shocked when he learned of Tiger Woods‘ horrific car accident that occurred in Los Angeles on February 23. The NBA great, 39, appeared on the Tuesday night episode of Inside the NBA mere hours after the crash occurred, and opened up about his outing with the decorated pro-golfer, 45, on February 22, just one day before the crash. “I had an unbelievable opportunity yesterday,” he said, reflecting on their outing.

“I picked up the golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods,” he said of the golfing legend, who broke barriers and more in his field. “He taught me a few things — hopefully, it translates,” he continued, relishing the fact that he got to “be out there with the G.O.A.T.” But Dwyane got mildly emotional, as well. Especially when it came to talking about the way Tiger spoke about his two children — daughter Sam Alexis Woods, 13, and son Charlie Axel Woods, 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

“To be able to talk to him about Sam and Charlie, and his father…it was a great day,” Dwyane said. The day before Tiger’s accident, which landed him in the hospital for intensive leg surgery, the two athletes enjoyed some downtime together. Roughly 24 hours later, Tiger was involved in a “single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision,” which took place “on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Tiger was extracted from his 2021 Genesis SUV with the use of an axe, and immediately taken to the hospital.

The athlete suffered “significant orthopedic injuries to his lower right extremity (leg) that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.” Following the extensive surgery that included “inserting a rod into the tibia,” Tiger’s team assured his longtime fans that he was on the road to recovery. He was “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room,” at the time the statement was released in the early hours of February 24.

Dwyane, following the example of Barack Obama, Lindsey Vonn, Serena Williams, and more sent his hopes and prayers to Tiger and his family for a smooth, steady recovery. “We’re all shaken,” Dwyane confessed. “My prayers go out to him, and hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do, and that’s playing the game of golf.”