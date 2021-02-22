Breaking News

Meghan Markle Hides Baby Bump In 1st Appearance With Prince Harry Since Announcing Baby #2

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year Wearing Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Managing Editor

Surprise! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since revealing that they are expecting their second child. Check out the couple on Spotify’s Steam On event!

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, paid a special visit to the Spotify Stream On event, where fans could just glimpse Meghan’s growing baby bump! The event marks the couple’s first appearance since their joint announcement that they are expecting their second child. The sweet couple appeared on their couch in Santa Barbara where they discussed their podcast company Archewell Audio.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make an appearance during the Spotify Stream On event [Spotify/Youtube].
As the two detailed the exciting future plans they have and how much they’ve enjoyed working on the company thus far, viewers could just see Meghan’s growing baby bump beneath her fashionable garb! Just check out the photo above for yourself! At one point, it even appeared that Meghan was cradling her growing belly, much like in the image above.

“We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,” Meghan said in the couple’s segment of the video. Harry chimed in to say, “And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.” It was such a treat to see the couple looking happy, healthy, and getting ready for the next chapter of their life together.

In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London [AP Photo/Frank Augstein].
Meghan and Harry revealed on Valentine’s Day, February 14, that they are expecting their second child together. The two posed for a black and white photo, where they beamed at one another and Meghan cradled her baby bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a statement shared to HollywoodLife read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

News of Meghan’s pregnancy came roughly three months after she opened up about the devastating miscarriage she experienced in July 2020. All of this time later, longtime admirers of the two are so happy to see the two preparing for their next bundle of joy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already parents to adorable one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! We cannot wait to see more of the couple as their journey continues.