Meghan Markle Hides Baby Bump In 1st Appearance With Prince Harry Since Announcing Baby #2

Surprise! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since revealing that they are expecting their second child. Check out the couple on Spotify’s Steam On event!

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, paid a special visit to the Spotify Stream On event, where fans could just glimpse Meghan’s growing baby bump! The event marks the couple’s first appearance since their joint announcement that they are expecting their second child. The sweet couple appeared on their couch in Santa Barbara where they discussed their podcast company Archewell Audio.

As the two detailed the exciting future plans they have and how much they’ve enjoyed working on the company thus far, viewers could just see Meghan’s growing baby bump beneath her fashionable garb! Just check out the photo above for yourself! At one point, it even appeared that Meghan was cradling her growing belly, much like in the image above.

“We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,” Meghan said in the couple’s segment of the video. Harry chimed in to say, “And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.” It was such a treat to see the couple looking happy, healthy, and getting ready for the next chapter of their life together.

Meghan and Harry revealed on Valentine’s Day, February 14, that they are expecting their second child together. The two posed for a black and white photo, where they beamed at one another and Meghan cradled her baby bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a statement shared to HollywoodLife read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

News of Meghan’s pregnancy came roughly three months after she opened up about the devastating miscarriage she experienced in July 2020. All of this time later, longtime admirers of the two are so happy to see the two preparing for their next bundle of joy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already parents to adorable one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! We cannot wait to see more of the couple as their journey continues.