Halle Berry Reveals Her Very First Kiss Was With A Woman Who Showed Her ‘How To French Kiss’

Halle Berry, 54, didn’t hold back when opening up about her first kiss with a girl! The actress revealed details about the experience when she sat down with her friend Lindsay Flores to discuss the topic on the Feb. 18 episode of their Instagram series, Bad & Booshy. The gals were enjoying drinks while dressed casually stylish and sitting on a couch in the video and appeared relaxed while telling the stories of their memorable smooches.

“My first kiss was a girl,” Halle said while answering the question, “When was your first kiss?”

“I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to French kiss him,” she continued. “But I didn’t know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him.”

“So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes,” she went on. “Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French kissed LaShawn Boyd.”

After Lindsay asked Halle which kiss was better, the New Year’s Eve star thought for a few seconds before saying, “LaShawn Boyd.”

The entertaining video was met with a lot of responses in the comments section of the post shortly after it was published. “30 mins is a make out session not a kiss darlin lol. These videos totally make my day!” one follower cheekily wrote.

“These are so fun and so necessary! It may seem small but women need to see real genuine examples of friends interacting in healthy friendships. We always focus on romantic relationship goals but best friend goals are just as important. Thank you,” another wrote before Halle replied with her own message.

oh Em Gee… That is so very true women hold each other down and lift each other up… Women need women!” she exclaimed.

When Halle’s not having much-needed girl time with Lindsay, she’s spending time with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 50, whom she’s been dating since last year. The smitten girlfriend took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share some PDA-filled photos of them getting cozy and even enjoying a kiss. She added a sweet caption alongside the post that gave love to those “struggling” with the holiday.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it,” she wrote. “If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day 🤎#vdayphotodump.”