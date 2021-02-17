Meghan McCain Warns That Trump Is Like Godzilla Underwater — ‘He’ll Come Back With A Vengeance’

Meghan McCain had a dire warning on ‘The View’. Donald Trump’s not gone — he’s like Godzilla and will strike again when everyone least expects it.

We haven’t seen the last of Donald Trump, not by far, says Meghan McCain. The View star warned her co-hosts on the February 17 episode that just because he’s no longer president, doesn’t mean that Trump won’t wield significant influence over the already fractured Republican party. She compared the situation to a “monster movie” — to Meghan, Trump is waiting in the shadows, looking for the perfect chance to strike like Godzilla.

“[Trump] is threatening to get involved in primary politics, meaning that if there’s anyone running for local office or congress or governor or whatever, that isn’t a full-blown Trumper, President Trump is going to come out and he has a lot of sway,” Meghan explained on The View. “He has a lot of influence [and] a lot of power, especially when it comes to conservative primaries… I think this is bad all around. The more infighting in the Republican party, the less of a cohesive message we have.”

The View co-hosts were discussing a statement Trump released on February 16 blasting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the speech he gave after the impeachment trial. While he voted to acquit, McConnell said that Trump was “morally responsible” for the Capitol siege. “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said.

After attacking McConnell, perhaps his most loyal ally in DC, Meghan believes that the former president has something up his sleeve. While President Joe Biden said during a CNN Town Hall that same night that he didn’t want to discuss Trump, Meghan warned that we may not have that luxury and instead need to keep our guards up. “The best way I can describe what’s happening with Trump: this is like in any monster movie where Godzilla is underwater in the ocean,” she explained.

“And it looks like it’s calm and people are above in their boats in the sea, and you’re just waiting for him to come back up and scream. But there’s no doubt, Godzilla is still there, and there will be a sequel to this. This isn’t over. And I think the idea that we’re just going to ignore him and it’s going to go away, I don’t have faith in that.”