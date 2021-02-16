Donald Trump Drags Mitch McConnell As A ‘Political Hack’ & Tells Senators To Fire Him

It looks like Donald Trump didn’t appreciate Mitch McConnell blaming him for the U.S. Capitol riot during the ex-POTUS’s second impeachment trial. Trump called the Kentucky Republican Senator ‘dour,’ ‘sullen’ and more in a scathing response.

Donald Trump, 74, is lashing out after Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said the former POTUS is “practically and morally responsible” for the U.S. Capitol riot during Trump’s second impeachment trial on Jan. 13. Although McConnell still voted to acquit Trump, that didn’t stop the former president from unleashing his anger on his former confidante and calling him an “unsmiling political hack” in an official statement issued on Feb. 16.

Right from the bat, Trump opened his statement with a diss for McConnell, whom the former Republican president had been close to during his time in the office. “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse,” Trump vented in the statement obtained by Politico.

Trump went on to accuse McConnell for being part of the reason as to why the Democrat party won both of Georgia’s Senate seats. “And in ‘Mitch’s Senate,’ over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone—and then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won both U.S. Senate seats, but McConnell matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600. How does that work? It became the Democrats’ principal advertisement, and a big winner for them it was,” he wrote.

Trump then took a personal jab at the Republican senator, writing, “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country.” The 45th U.S. president also accused McConnell of having “no credibility” because of his family’s “substantial Chinese business holdings.” Now, Trump no longer wants to see McConnell in office; he concluded his statement by writing, “This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!”

From the sound of it, Trump isn’t too happy after McConnell had similarly scathing words for the ex-president on the Senate floor at the end of his impeachment trial on Feb. 13. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said in regards to the Trump-supporting mob who ransacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, the day Congress had gathered to certify Joe Biden ‘s presidential election win.