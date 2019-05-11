Mitch McConnell & Lindsey Graham Swear They’re ‘Ride Or Die’ For Trump Even If He Got ‘Gay Married’

With only 2 episodes to go before season 44 wraps, ‘SNL’ crushed it with yet another brilliant cold open. It mocked Republican leaders being such Trump apologists that they’d support him even if he got ‘gay married.’

It was back to politics for Saturday Night Live‘s cold open, as the May 11 saw a mock Meet the Press with a Chuck Todd impersonator asking Republican Senators “Mitch McConnell” “Lindsey Graham” and “Susan Collins‘ questions what Donald Trump could possibly to do lose their support….and the answer is NOTHING! Kate McKinnon — hilarious as Lindsey was asked what if Trump backhand slapped him in the face and his/her response was “Harder Daddy” Even if Trump left wife Melania for Stormy Daniels, Kate/Lindsay responded “That would actually make more sense cause she’s a hot girl.”

“Let’s say hypothetically he got gay married,” Mikey Day‘s Mitch began with Lindsey chiming in “To the leader of Isis” while Aidy Bryant‘s Susan added “and they had matching diapers fashioned out of the original Constitution” before it went back around to Mitch who said “Then maybe, oh who are we kidding. We’ll always be ride or die bitches,” It was the perfect mocking of how Republican leaders are Trumps lap dogs.

It was going to be hard to top the show’s epic May 4 cold open, which was so blissfully pop-culture centered. It featured the biggest movie of the moment (or EVER), Avengers: Endgame and the biggest TV show Game Of Thrones with their characters going head to head in a game of Family Feud. Kenan Thompson took on the Steve Harvey-inspired host of the show and asked what was on their bucket lists, with Thor winning with the response “Travel.”

Welcome to Meet the Press.

Unforunately the rest of his Marvel co-stars weren’t so adept at the game, as Okoye, Thanos and Groot blew it, giving the GOT crew the steal. Tormund, Melisandre and Bran all gave not so brilliant answers before Kate McKinnon‘s Brienne of Tarth who had to give their final answer. But just then, Arya Stark (Melissa Villasenor) popped out of nowhere screaming, “NOT TODAY!” a perfect ode to the line she told Melisandre in the Apr. 28 Battle of Winterfell episode.

Arya learned the line in an earlier season of the show during sword training when Syrio Forel told her “There is only one god, and his name is Death. And there is only one thing we say to Death: ‘not today’.” After Melisandre asked Arya, “What do we say to the God of Death?” Arya replied, “Not today.” She headed out to face with the Night King, successfully killing him, bringing the undead back to dead and saving Winterfell.