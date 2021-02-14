Regina King’s ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Is Hilariously Stuck With Same Hairstyle: ‘We’ve All Been There’

All hail Regina King! The Oscar winner brought the laughs during her ‘SNL’ debut — which included a sketch spoofing the viral gorilla glue girl.

Regina King, 50, was hilarious during her Saturday Night Live debut on Feb. 13 — but her “Gorilla Glue” sketch took the cake! The actress spoofed the actual woman — Tessica Brown — who went viral earlier this week after she revealed she had inadvertently used the strong adhesive in her hair after running out her usual Got2b Glued spray. In the sketch, Regina’s character, along with Kenan Thompson and other victims of the unfortunate mistake, attempted to get compensation from the company.

“We’ve all been there: you ran out of hair product and you use gorilla glue instead,” she began, standing on the stage with a piece of her dark hair stuck completely up right. Yikes! “And it turned your beautiful mane into a hard candy shell….if this happened to you, you are not alone and you are not alone. Fact: as many as one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue as a beauty product,” she reasoned, noting that victims “deserve compensation.” Kenan echoed her, saying that it is a “mistake that can happen to anyone” — just like accidentally “brushing your teeth with Preparation H,” which is a cream for hemorrhoid symptoms.

Regina has been teasing her debut appearance on social media all week! “From #OneNightinMiami to Studio 8H…I’m in the building! #SNL,” she tweeted on Feb. 12, along with a slow motion video of her jumping out onto the stage. In another photo, she was beaming underneath a bold plaid face mask as she sat down for a table read with the rest of the cast. She once again tagged her recent film One Night In Miami — which she directed. The movie follows historical icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown on one particular evening in the ’60s where they discussed their roles in the Civil Rights Movement.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress has been using her voice as a platform to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months, particularly after the death of George Floyd. “You get to a place, especially when your children are at an age where they are looked at as adults, and the anger that they have – it just compounds, every time something like this happens”, she said to Jimmy Kimmel in June 2020. “[It’s] another moment that’s telling them they’re not worthy, they’re not valuable. Their lives aren’t valuable. Once they walk outside of the comfort of their home, the conversation shifts, every time,” she added.

Last week’s host Dan Levy, 38, left a sweet note for Regina ahead of her debut. “Regina! You got this! Much Love, Dan,” the adorable message read — which Regina shared to her Instagram story on Friday, Feb. 12. How supportive! The Schitt’s Creek star also made his SNL debut this season, and even had some help from his iconic dad Eugene Levy, 74. The American Pie actor revealed he flew all the way to New York to support his only son — hilariously watching from a clear “COVID box.”