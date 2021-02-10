Lisa Rinna Claps Back At Hater Of Daughter Amelia’s Lingerie Pic: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

Lisa Rinna won’t tolerate trolls spewing hate on her daughter, Amelia’s, Instagram page, and she had an epic clap back to one of the critics on Feb. 9.

Amelia Hamlin got major love from her mom, Lisa Rinna, after she posted a photo in white lingerie on Feb. 9. Lisa commented on the picture with three white heart emojis, but some fans couldn’t believe she was supporting her daughter posting such a sexy pic. “WTF is wrong with u??? U like what you see??? [Disgusting],” one person wrote. Lisa ignored most of the haters, but responded directly to this one. “What is wrong with you?” she asked. “This is my child.”

It’s no secret that Lisa is protective of her daughters, Amelia, 19, and Delilah Hamlin, 22, who she shares with her husband, Harry Hamlin. The girls have been in the limelight for their entire lives thanks to their famous parents, but have branched out on their own with modeling careers in recent years. Even though Amelia and Delilah are adults now, Lisa still steps in to defend them from the trolls every once in a while!

Recently, Amelia has also drawn criticism for her apparent romance with Scott Disick, who is 18 years older than her. Although the two haven’t confirmed the status of their relationship, they were seen together quite a bit in the fall of 2020. Their outings included a PDA-filled stroll on the beach, as well as attending Kendall Jenner’s birthday/Halloween party together. They also spent New Year’s Eve together in Mexico with some friends.

“They enjoy each other’s company and that’s all for right now,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “The aren’t labeling anything right now. It’s light, easy and fun, which is what they’re both looking for.”

Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Lisa has been nothing but supportive of her youngest daughter’s decisions when it comes to Scott. “Amelia’s a smart girl and [Lisa and Harry] trust her to make appropriate decisions,” an insider explained. “If she’s happy, they’re happy.” Amelia and Scott have not been seen together since their New Year’s trip. However, she posted a lingerie selfie on Instagram at the end of January, and fans are certain that it was taken in Scott’s bathroom.