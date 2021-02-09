Ben Savage & Danielle Fishel Reunite For Panera’s Valentine’s Day Ad: See ‘Boy Meets World’ Couple Grown Up

Cory and Topanga, together again! Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage reunited to find love in Panera’s epic new Valentine’s Day ad that features some iconic romcom moments!

Nineties kids, this one’s for you. Every teen’s favorite TV couple, Cory and Topanga, reunited for Panera’s incredible new Valentine’s Day ad! Boy Meets World alums Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel star in the heartwarming (and oh-so cheesy) parody for the brand of the most iconic moments in romantic movie history — with flatbread pizza tying it all together.

Danielle and Ben spent nearly 10 years playing teen lovebirds Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence in the heartfelt Disney dramedy, which followed their group of friends from middle school to college. Danielle and Ben are all grown up now — 39 and 40 years old, respectively — but fans still consider them endgame after spending years following their onscreen romance. Unfortunately, Ben and Danielle aren’t together IRL (she married Jensen Karp in 2018), but for one brief Panera commercial we got to see what could have been.

The ad shows Danielle and Ben having a meet cute after ordering the same flatbread pizza. Cue a series of adorable romantic movie tropes: Ben closing the pizza box on Danielle’s fingers, a massive fight about “wanting me to want” the last slice, and Ben professing his love via cue cards Love Actually style. It ends with an inspiring Jerry Maguire and Pretty in Pink combo. You just have to see it!

This wasn’t the first time we saw Ben and Danielle reunite onscreen, or as their Boy Meets World personas. The actors starred in the spinoff Girl Meets World, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017. The show revealed that Cory and Topanga stayed together and had a daughter, Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard). Riley was the center of the show, and Cory served as the Mr. Feeny surrogate by teaching his daughter’s history class at their NYC school. They all truly came full circle!