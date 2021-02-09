Mary Wilson Dead: Loni Love & More Mourn The Supremes Icon Who Died At 76

Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of the iconic Motown group The Supremes, died Feb. 8 at 76. Celebrities like Loni Love, Karamo Brown, and more are remembering the singer with heartfelt tributes.

Mary Wilson “passed away suddenly” at the age of 76 on Feb. 8, her longtime publicist, Jay Schwartz, told CNN. The singer was at her home in Henderson, Nevada, when she died. Mary was an icon, and her legacy will never be forgotten. Mary rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of the female singing group The Supremes, alongside Diana Ross, 76, and the late Florence Ballard. The Supremes became a massive hit and released popular singles like “Baby Love,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” and more.

Her death comes as a shock to many celebrities, fans, and more. Just two days before her death, the Motown icon posted a video on her YouTube channel and revealed that she was working on releasing solo music, including the album Red Hot that she recorded in the 1970s. “Hopefully some of that will be out on my birthday, March 6,” Mary said in her video. As soon as Mary’s death was announced, the tributes from celebrities about Mary came pouring in. Stars penned emotional messages as they mourned the loss of such a trailblazer. HollywoodLife has reached out to Mary’s rep for comment.

Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye star competed alongside Mary during season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, which aired in 2019. “My heart is broken! I got to know #MaryWilson on @DancingABC and she was one of the sweetest, most vibrant, talented women I had ever met. I will miss you!” he tweeted.

My heart is broken! I got to know #MaryWilson on @DancingABC and she was one of the sweetest, most vibrant, talented women I had ever met. I will miss you! 😢😢😢💔💔💔 https://t.co/qKSjH0Ojvg — Karamo (@Karamo) February 9, 2021

Loni Love

The Real co-host Loni Love released an emotional tribute about Mary on her Instagram. “The founding member of the Supremes has passed away suddenly at 76,” Mary wrote. “It was a pleasure to meet a talented and beautiful woman who had a great impact on me as a young girl because she like I grew up in the Detroit Brewster Projects…. in this tribute you will see rare footage of Mary dancing with Soul Train’s Don Cornelius (the only time he did that) and Mary leading the Supremes … blessings to her family and friends.”

Loni posted a second tribute for Mary on her Twitter page. Loni wrote, “What an [sic] blessing to have had the Supreme Mary Wilson on #thereal.. I was over the moon to meet her, she grew up in the same Detroit Projects as I and she showed me that I could make it out. Talented and beautiful.. She will be missed. RIP.” Loni also shared a “rare” video of Mary leading The Supremes on her Twitter page. She added, “Rest In Peace Miss Mary…”

Sherri Shepherd

Actress and former co-host of The View, Sherri Shepherd, penned a sweet message about Mary. “Mary Wilson, co-founder of the groundbreaking @Motown group #TheSupremes has passed at 76. For every young girl (and some boys) who sang along to a Supremes’ song in the mirror with a hairbrush, this one hits home. Truly iconic!” she wrote.

Questlove

In the early hours of Feb. 9, Questlove posted a gorgeous headshot of Mary on his Instagram page. He captioned the photo, “A Loved Supreme. Goodbye Mary Wilson…The Dreamgirl.”

Janet Mock

Janet Mock, the writer, director, and executive producer of Pose, shared her powerful words about Mary on Twitter. “Thank you Ms Mary Wilson for showing us all how to be Supreme,” Janet tweeted alongside gorgeous old photos Mary.