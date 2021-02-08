‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Shades Shannon Beador With A Congratulatory Message To Her Ex-Husband David

Vicki Gunvalson was ‘so happy’ for Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David, after he welcomed a baby with his wife Lesley! See the message from Vicki’s Instagram Story!

Fans had to see it to believe! Vicki Gunvalson took to her Instagram Story on February 8 to congratulate David Beador on his new baby with wife Lesley. Vicki shared a photo of the couple looking so happy with their newborn, and even added her own message. “Congrats, David! I’m so happy for you!” Vicki captioned the post. She even linked out to an article about David’s little one being born!

Of course, some fans couldn’t get over the slight shadiness of the message. After all, prior to marrying Lesley, David was married to Vicki’s former Real Houewives Of Orange County co-star Shannon Beador for more than 15 years before their divorce in 2019! Vicki was a cast member on the Bravo reality TV show since its inception in 2006, choosing to step down from the series prior to season 15. Shannon, Vicki, and Tamara Judge memorably made up the “Tres Amigas” on the show before Vicki and Tamra left.

Once the two women were out of the picture, Shannon had to find some new allies on RHOC, which lead her to invite Vicki’s nemesis, Kelly Dodd, over for dinner to try and pave a new path. As such, Vicki hit the “unfollow” button on Instagram, knocking Shannon’s follower count down by one. However, Vicki did clarify to HollywoodLife what she meant by the “reactionary” move.

“[Shannon] told me and I’ll whatever — It’s full disclosure — That she would never be friends with Kelly again because Kelly hurt her so bad and hurt me so bad,” Vicki revealed revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL in April 2020. “And next thing you know she invited them over for dinner because they’re neighbors and it just hurt my feelings,” she continued.

“I just thought, ‘You know what? If somebody treated you that bad I’m not going to say, ‘Just come on over.’ And they were not even filming. It was just like, ‘Come on over for dinner.’” Vicki did eventually follow Shannon again after all of the drama. But after Vicki’s Instagram Story message to David and Lesley, fans can’t help but wonder where Shannon and Vicki stand now.