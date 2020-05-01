‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Re-Follows Shannon Beador On IG After Kelly Dodd Drama

Amigas again? Vicki Gunvalson re-followed Shannon Beador on Instagram months after she hung out with her arch nemesis Kelly Dodd.

Things appear to be all and well again for Vicki Gunvalson, 58, and Shannon Beador, 55, at least from a social media point of view. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star re-followed her on Instagram after doing the exact opposite when Shannon posted a photo of her on a double date with Kelly Dodd, 44 in mid-March. The snap, simply captioned as “Neighbors”, showed the two women with their men John Jannsen (Shannon) and Rick Leventhal (Kelly) cozied up inside. Vicki and Kelly, as many know by now, have had a rocky relationship for years with nasty accusations flying from all corners at each other both on and off the popular Bravo series.

Fans were very suspicious about Shannon and Kelly hanging again for a couple of reasons. For one, they had a massive falling out during the show’s 13th season with the mother-of-three mostly siding with Vicki and Tamra Judge, 52, over their issues with the Positive Beverage owner. Secondly, Vicki and Tamra announced their departure from RHOC in January which led some of them to believe that they could rekindle their friendship much easier without their presence. “How are you bffs now?!,” one wrote on IG. “You were so horrible to each other before.”

Someone who doesn’t appear to be on the Shannon love train still is Tamra. The Cut Fitness owner unfollowed her as well when the whole Kelly double date thing happened and nothing has changed since then. The blonde beauties have had their fare share of drama ever since Shannon made her debut on the series but they have been a unified front for the most part in recent years.

“You know what, I just don’t want to see it. It’s just that simple,” Tamra EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month about her social media move against Shannon. “I haven’t really talked to Shannon about some things that are bothering me…but when I have the chance to talk to Shannon, I’ll talk to her about it.”