Vicki Gunvalson Joins Tamra Judge By Unfollowing Shannon Beador After She Hangs With Kelly Dodd

The drama continues! Vicki Gunvalson joined Tamra Judge by unfollowing Shannon Beador after she hung out with former friend-turned-enemy Kelly Dodd.

“Amigas” no more? It sure looks that way as former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, have both unfollowed Shannon Beador, 55, on Instagram. Their social media move came at an interesting time as the mother-of-three appears to be on good terms again with Kelly Dodd, 44, after they had a major falling out over a ton of drama that happened between them both on and off the show last year. Shannon posted a photo of her and Kelly on a double date of sorts with their respective men John Jannsen and Rick Leventhal on Saturday, March 14, that raised a ton of eyebrows from the show’s fanbase over why they are all of a sudden pals after Vicki & Tamra departed from the series in January.

Tamra, who has primarily stuck by Shannon’s side over the past couple of years when it came to many aspects of her life like her divorce from now ex-husband David Beador, posted a very cryptic message hours after the QVC personality shared the pic of her and Kelly. “Fake friends are like shadows,” it read. “They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark.” She unfollowed her on the popular social media platform around that time and now Vicki has done the same as of Wednesday, March 18.

RHOC fans believed that Vicki & Tamra’s exit had something to do with Shannon & Kelly all of a sudden being cool with one another as the latter two are still apart of the long-running Bravo show. “Someone said as soon as the dos amigas we’re out that she would be bff with Kelly,” one hypothesized. Comedian Amy Phillips joked about the Coronavirus pandemic in relation to their situation, saying, “Oh my god! Covid-19 is bringing Housewives back together!”

Kelly’s falling out with The Tres Amigas first happened when she and Vicki were on the outs towards the beginning of season 13. Things escalated when the “OG of the OC” accused her of doing cocaine during the show’s reunion in November 2018. The Positive Beverage owner’s friendship then deteriorated with Tamra and Shannon as season 14 progressed where wild rumors spread like Kelly being part of an alleged “sex train”.