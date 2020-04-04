‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Why She & Tamra Judge Unfollowed Shannon Beador

Vicki Gunvalson hopped onto an Instagram Live session with HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY telling us why her friendship with Shannon Beador hit a roadblock. Hint: their issue has to do with Vicki’s nemesis!

Vicki Gunvalson, 58, revealed where she currently stands with Shannon Beador, 56! Together, they formed the “Tres Amigas” pack with Tamra Judge, 52, on The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, the “Tres Amigas” appeared to become the “Dos Amigas” when Vicki and Tamra hit the “unfollow” button on Shannon’s Instagram in March. Now, Vicki informed HollywoodLife that the surprising move was “reactionary” and nothing more, which she said while appearing on our Instagram Live session on April 2!

“I love Shannon,” Vicki clarified during Thursday’s chat. However, the OG “Real Housewife” couldn’t shake off the fact that Shannon willingly invited Vicki’s nemesis, Kelly Dodd, over for dinner in March (they appeared to be having a double date with their boyfriends, John Janssen and Rick Leventhal, respectively). “[Shannon] told me and I’ll whatever — It’s full disclosure — That she would never be friends with Kelly again because Kelly hurt her so bad and hurt me so bad and yada yada yada,” Vicki revealed. “And next thing you know she invited them over for dinner because they’re neighbors and it just hurt my feelings.”

The betrayal gave Vicki an epiphany. “I just thought, ‘You know what? If somebody treated you that bad I’m not going to say, ‘Just come on over.’ And they were not even filming. It was just like, ‘Come on over for dinner.'” Vicki wasn’t the only one taken aback by Shannon’s surprise dinner guest, apparently! “So Tamra called me and she’s like, ‘I can’t believe that,’ and I’m like, ‘Well then I can’t believe it then!'” With that, Vicki and Tamra were like “‘boop boop'” — they “both unfollowed” Shannon’s Instagram page.

Shannon and Vicki’s birthdays followed just days afterwards on March 25 and March 27, respectively, much to everyone’s awkwardness. “Then I texted Shannon because my birthday and her birthday are two days apart and she said, ‘Happy Birthday.’ So I think she’s still mad at me,” Vicki told HollywoodLife. “But my phone’s not ringing! She hasn’t called me. The phone works two ways.”

It’s understandable to see why Vicki wasn’t exactly keen on Shannon and Kelly’s dinner date. Kelly regularly made headlines for the insults she’d throw Vicki’s way both on and off the screen (meanwhile, Kelly was upset that Vicki had brought up a sex train rumor about Kelly during a cast dinner in Season 14). But Vicki’s days of feuding with Kelly are behind her, for the most part.

Kelly is now focused on her post-RHOC life, which entails her new podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki. “This podcast is a whole new world for me and so I think I’ve done six right now,” Vicki told us. Her guests for her podcast’s April 2 episode were none other than Terra and Debra Newell, the daughter and mother duo who inspired the true crime series Dirty John!