Tom Brady Looks Shocked As Daring Fan Runs Out On The Field During 2021 Super Bowl: Watch

With about five minutes left in Super Bowl 55, one fan got ahead of the celebrations. He ran out onto the field, much to the surprise of Tom Brady and the teams playing.

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan seemed to start his Super Bowl victory celebration a little bit early. With about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter and the Bucs up 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs, a man wearing a pink one-piece bathing suit and black shorts ran onto the field with his arms in the air. While he didn’t get right up close to the players, he ultimately ran back towards the end zone, where the overzealous fan was tackled by security.

ROGUE FAN ON THE FIELD And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

#FloridaMan runs on the field during the #SuperBowl is the best summary of this year so far pic.twitter.com/c0JcwuFNbN — Michael Haggerty (@dmhaggerty2) February 8, 2021

Bucs QB Tom Brady — now with the Tampa Bay — is about secure his seventh Super Bowl Ring, and it would also lock down the “G.O.A.T.” discussion, establishing Tom as the greatest quarterback of all time. With a few minutes left to play, the Bucs were up 31-9 over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the game, some NFL legends weighed in on the clash between Mahomes and Brady. Marshall Faulk, the retired NFL champ who lost to Tom in his first Super Bowl appearance back in Super Bowl XXXVI, saw the game as a clash of the past and (possibly) the future. “To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This is classic. There’s either going to be a torch passed or a lesson learned.” When asked if he thought Brady was going to win, the former St. Louis Rams player said he was just hoping for a “good game,” and that with Brady, “It’s 50/50, you know, he’s quarterbacking one of the teams that are going to win.”

Tom Brady is about to break his own record with a seventh Super Bowl win. Photo credit: AP.

“Being happily married is important to me, so I’m going to pull for my wife’s guy — the young GOAT, Patrick Mahomes,” Terry Bradshaw said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback — and four-time Super Bowl champion — announced that he’s pulling for the Chief. “I saw Patrick, two years ago, and I got an autograph helmet for my wife, and she sleeps with it by the bed. Little upsetting. “Do I care who wins? No. If Tom [Brady] wins, I just think you know what, he’s already got two more than me. Get three, get four doesn’t matter. Right?”

Victor Cruz, who helped the New York Giants defeat Tom and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, had advice to any of the players who leave Super Bowl LV with their first-ever championship ring. “The feeling of winning the Super Bowl was unreal and something I’ll never forget,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’d say try to enjoy every second with your teammates and family, but don’t forget to celebrate. You bust it every day on the field at practice and in the games, so don’t forget to live in the moment. I mean, you are a Super Bowl champion!”