Kate Beckinsale, 47, Dances In Her Kitchen While Rocking A Crop Top & Sweats — Watch

Kate Beckinsale showed off her dance moves while sporting a Nike crop top and a pair of comfy sweat pants! Check out the actress trying to get her cat, Willow, ‘hype’ about her fuzzy little outfit!

Kate Beckinsale might need more than her dance moves to get her cat excited about her little pink outfit! The Underworld actress, 47, took to Instagram on February 4 to show her fans her most recent attempt to get her cute little kitty cat excited about their fuzzy pink coat that was purrrfect for winter. In the clip, Kate looked as fit as ever, rocking a white Nike athletic crop top and a pair of grey sweatpants with bold white sneakers.

The stunning star turned her kitchen tile into a dance floor and proceeded to strut across the room. Kate gave off total “Uptown Girl” vibes, as she danced along to the iconic Billy Joel tune. The star’s hair was tossed up into a messy bun, and Kate grooved to the beat, popped her hips, and lip synced along to the song, all in an attempt to get her cat in a good mood!

Sadly, her moves were met with little fanfare from the feline. “Trying to hype Willow up about her winter woolly has been low yield so far,” Kate captioned the video. Just in the corner of the clip, fans could see Kate’s precious cat wearing a pink fluffy woolly and moving her tail back and forth. Willow didn’t even look up at her beloved owner, instead staring straight ahead and showing little enthusiasm for her outfit.

Kate has been doing her best to live it up in quarantine, and her sweet little pets have been a great distraction from the state of the world! The actress’ Instagram page is full of adorable videos and posts featuring her beloved furry friends, and another post Kate shared yesterday even featured the star in the same crop top and sweatpants look while toting one of her cats in a papoose sling on her chest! While Kate’s pose was super sultry, her cat looking around in confusion really put a hilarious twist on the whole look.

Whether she's hitting the red carpet, or attending another industry event, Kate's style is always front and center. But with these recent posts, the actress has really proven that comfy style can be just as fun and flirty.