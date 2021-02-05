Aeko Brown, 1, Shows Early Signs Of Singing Just Like Dad Chris In Adorable New Video

Aeko Brown is just a year old, but he’s got one powerful voice! Chris Brown’s son is a spitting image of his dad in a new video that shows him belting out the cutest sounds!

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko Catori Brown may have a singing career ahead of him! The adorable 1-year-old showcased his powerful pipes in a new video mom Ammika Harris shared to Instagram on February 4. He became super chatty when the model filmed the pair outside somewhere. Aeko, who rocked a printed blue t-shirt, made a slew of sweet sounds while the proud mom laughed into the camera. She even playfully compared her son to a “baby goat.”

Aeko’s latest dose of cuteness isn’t anything new to those who follow his mom and dad on social media. Since the model gave birth to her son — who celebrated his celebrated his first birthday on November 20 — Aeko has quickly become a little internet sensation. His parents, who love to share candid photos and clips of their blonde-haired bundle of joy, are proudly responsible for their son’s social media fame. Additionally, the “Go Crazy” singer’s mom, Joyce Hawkins also loves posting cute snaps and videos of her grandson.

Chris and Ammika have had an on-off romantic relationship since at least 2019, when their son was born. At the time of his birth, both parents kept Aeko’s identity a secret for weeks before they revealed the news on Instagram. The little boy marks Chris and Ammika’s first child together, and the singer’s second. Chris is also dad to daughter Royalty Brown, 6, from a previous relationship with Nia Guzman.

It’s unclear if Chris and Ammika are currently in a romantic relationship, or if they’re co-parenting together. Though, the Grammy-nominee continues to leave flirty comments and “likes” on the model’s instagram page from time to time. Just days after the parents celebrated Aeko’s first birthday (at the end of November 2020), a source told HollywoodLife that “Chris and Ammika haven’t put an official label on where things stand with them right now because they’re still trying to figure out what their next move is.” — We’ll have to wait and see what happens between these two!