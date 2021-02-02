Interview

Justin Timberlake Wants The Internet To Forget About His Matching Denim Outfit With Ex Britney Spears

News Writer

Justin Timberlake reminisced during THR’s Songwriters Roundtable about the ‘denim on denim’ look he wore with ex Britney Spears and confessed whether he’d ‘skip over’ that fashion moment!

Justin Timberlake is known for many things; he’s a talented singer, songwriter, and actor, but one title he might not be aware of is his style icon status — well, sort of. The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer recalled his “denim on denim” outfit he memorably wore to the 2001 American Music Awards with then-girlfriend Britney Spears. Just over 20 years later, the Grammy winner admitted he does have some “regrets” about the look.

“I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public,” Justin shared during The Hollywood Reporter‘s Songwriters Roundtable. Justin was joined by his contemporaries John Legend, Janelle MonáeMary J. Blige, and Leslie Odom Jr., and John was absolutely giddy to address that fashion moment. “Denim on denim on denim on denim that will never be forgotten,” the “Wild” crooner emphatically said.

In this Jan. 8, 2001 photo, Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake of N’Sync arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles [AP News].
“Thanks, John,” Justin responded. “Uh, no, the internet won’t allow me to forget them. So it’s all good.” These days, though, instead of worrying about his previous fashion faux pas Justin is more focused on the work he’s been doing behind-the-scenes. “For me, I always felt like the work that I did when nobody was watching was the most important work,” Justin continued.

“I come from a creed and a generation that the hardest job you have is to make it look like it all just came so easily to you, you know?” While Justin’s mantra and work ethic continues to be proven true, the memory of those matching denim ensembles lives on thanks to social media, and Britney’s even gotten in on the fun! Back in early August 2020, Justin’s former flame took to Instagram and reposted an adorable photo of two little kids recreating the looks. “I guess my denim was a hit years ago,” she gushed in the caption.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 2001 A Family Celebration in Beverly Hills [MEGA].
It seems that Britney’s admiration for her ex hasn’t faded either, as she’s posted videos of herself dancing to his music on Instagram! Fans will recall, however, that Britney and Justin were one of the most famous couples during the early aughts. The pair got together after their time as stars on The Mickey Mouse Club and dated from 1999 until their split in 2002. Decades later, these two are still keeping their fans entertained and reminiscing on the look that will, as John Legend coined, never be forgotten!