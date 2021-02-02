Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara, 16, Wear The Same Perfume: We ‘Remember Each Other By A Smell’

Angelina Jolie has shared a touching connection she has with daughter Zahara. They wear the identical perfume and lotion products, which her late mom once used.

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt have a special connection that she doesn’t have with her other five children. The two share a love of the same perfume products. The olfactory senses are powerful, so the smell gives the two a unique bond. The Come Away actress told British Vogue that they both love Guerlain products, which is a brand that her late mother Marcheline Bertrand also wore.

“Guerlain is really a favorite of mine. Z [Zahara] and I share the perfume products, such as the lotion and the body wash. I love that she and I will remember each other by a smell. Especially as my first memory of Guerlain was the scent of my mother’s powder,” Angie, 45, shared about how three generations of women in her family are now connected by the brand.

Angelina Jolie and her stunning daughter Zahara have a special connection as they share the same favorite perfume. Photo credit: Kento Nara/Geisler-Fotopress/AP.

Angelina has been the face of Mon Guerlain perfume since 2017. When she joined forces with the French luxury brand, she said in a statement, “It was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood. It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, of history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to.”

Angelina really does feel a “connection” to France, as she and then-partner/now ex Brad Pitt bought Chateau Miraval in the south of France in 2008 as a European home base. The couple even wed there on Aug. 23, 2014. The former couple’s 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne hold duel French citizenship, as they were born in Nice, France on July 12, 2008.

Gorgeous Angelina fell in love with Guerlain products when she was a girl via her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. Photo credit: AP.

After Angie became part of the Guerlain family, she recalled to them about how she “coveted” her mom’s Guerlain powder when she was young. In this video, Angelina explained, “When I was little, one of the things my mom had that was very fancy was a Guerlain powder. And I remember she never ever used it because she didn’t wear much makeup. But she kept it in her box. And so I told the company this little story about how I coveted her Guerlain powder. So this morning they brought it lots of old ones to see if I could find it. And this is it. This is the one my mom had,” Angelina proclaimed, holding up the vintage container of powder. She lost her mom Marcheline at age 56 to ovarian cancer in Jan. 2007.

Fortunately as Angelina is the face of the company, Zahara likely has access to all of Guerlain’s products. Just like Angelina used to remember her mom by the smell of her powder, now she and her daughter get to do the same with their perfumes and lotions. Maybe once daughter Vivienne gets into her teenage years, she’ll become a fan of Guerlain as well!