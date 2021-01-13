Brad Pitt, 57, Soaks Up Some Sunshine In Sexy Sweats In New Miraval Rose Ad — See Pic

Brad Pitt has posed for a new advertisement in a sweater and a bucket hat, promoting his latest collection of wines — Miravel Rose.

Brad Pitt, 57, has appeared in a new ad campaign to promote his Miraval Rose line. The A-lister looked totally relaxed in the snap, which was released on January 13, as he lounged by a pool, rocking a sweater, sweatpants, glasses, and wide-brimmed hat. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor sported a salt-and-pepper beard in the black and white photo, as he soaked up the sunshine — you can see the pic here. The name of the brand was displayed at the top of the ad, along with a photo of the pink bottle on the bottom right. “Spirit of the Riviera,” the ad’s text read.

Brad and his ex wife Angelina Jolie have been producing wines at their French estate, Chateau Miraval, for years — they even tied the knot at the estate in 2014! Of course, fans of the couple would know they remain locked in a legal battle over custody of their six kids. The Hollywood mainstays share Shiloh, 14, Zahara, 16, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Back in November, Angelina took a loss when a judge denied her attempt to have the judge overseeing the couple’s custody case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, replaced. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Angelina filed court documents in Los Angeles requesting that he be removed due to his alleged previous relationship with Brad‘s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. In response, Brad fired back in separate court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife.

“Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” the Fight Club actor‘s attorneys stated in the legal documents. “Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues.”