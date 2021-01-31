See Pics

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Braids & Jeans On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina Jolie After Her 16th Birthday

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Backgrid
Angelina Joile takes her newly adopted daughter Zahara Marley Jolie on a visit to Barnes and Noble Bookshop in Calabassas, Ca just over the hill from reported boyfriend Brad Pitt's Malibu, Ca home The actress who also has an adopted son Maddox, who is cambodian walked around the store carrying Zahara in a baby carrier strapped to her and seemed to be bonding with the 6 month old Ethiopian orphan who she picked up a few weeks ago they weer in the store for over an hour and picked up the latest copy of Newsweek magazine which Zahara seemed to be taking an interest in and the latest copy of the Foreign Affairs booklet Pictured: Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt,Angelina Jolie Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt Ref: SPL638539 200705 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt holds Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara upon his arrival at Tokyo's international airport at Narita on Sunday Nov. 27, 2005. The actor, along with actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie, arrived for the Japan showing of their new movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, scheduled for December 3. Before flying into Japan, Brad Pitt, visiting Pakistan with Angelina Jolie, donated 40 orthopaedic beds to an Islamabad hospital has been struggling to cope with thousands of serious medical cases since the devastating Oct. 8 earthquake in northern Pakistan, according to the UN agency.(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Actor Brab Pitt carries Zahara into a pre-school located at the US Ambassadors residence in Prague Wednesday June 20, 2007. Pitt has been dropping off Zahara, and Pax while Angelina Jolie has been Filming "Man Wanted" in the Czech Republic. Photo by NO CREDIT< MANDATORY Pictured: Ref: SPL6935 200607 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Angelina Jolie for filming Wanted in Prague. Angelina Jolie son Pax and Zahara from school in Prague, Czech Republic Pictured: Ref: SPL126982 250607 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Czechia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara looked stylish while walking outside with bags in hand on a recent shopping trip.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, were spotted enjoying some mother-daughter time that involved shopping recently. The actress and the teen looked great in comfortable yet fashionable clothing as they carried bags and walked side by side during the fun outing. Angelina chose a long white dress under a tan trench coat and white shoes while Zahara wore a long-sleeved black button-down top, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt looking stylish during their latest shopping trip. (Backgrid)

The ladies also wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Angelina’s was gray while Zahara’s was black and they also showed off gorgeous hairstyles, including long flowing locks that were down for the former and long braids for the latter.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt walking outside during their shopping trip. (Backgrid)

The latest shopping trip comes after Angelina took Zahara out on a similar outing on Jan. 8, her 16th birthday. They were joined by Angelina’s younger daughter Shiloh, 14, and visited an Ethiopian boutique for the big day. They browsed through colorful clothing in the shop and looked like they were having a great time.

After Zahara’s birthday outing, she and Angelina went on another shopping trip on Jan. 16. They were photographed while visiting a Target as well as a Starbucks, where they got drinks. At one point, they held hands, proving that their bond is a close one, even when they’re getting attention for going out in public!

When Angelina and Zahara are not alone, they’re joined by the Girl Interrupted star’s other children, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57. They include Shiloh, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. A source recently told us that the proud mom has been “loving” having them all home, especially during the pandemic.

“Angelina had a hard time as a teenager. She remembers how tough it was, so she’s incredibly patient with her kids. She wants them to be able to talk to her about anything,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She does have rules, but she’s not at all what you’d call strict. She gives them a lot of autonomy.”