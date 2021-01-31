Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Braids & Jeans On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina Jolie After Her 16th Birthday

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara looked stylish while walking outside with bags in hand on a recent shopping trip.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, were spotted enjoying some mother-daughter time that involved shopping recently. The actress and the teen looked great in comfortable yet fashionable clothing as they carried bags and walked side by side during the fun outing. Angelina chose a long white dress under a tan trench coat and white shoes while Zahara wore a long-sleeved black button-down top, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The ladies also wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Angelina’s was gray while Zahara’s was black and they also showed off gorgeous hairstyles, including long flowing locks that were down for the former and long braids for the latter.

The latest shopping trip comes after Angelina took Zahara out on a similar outing on Jan. 8, her 16th birthday. They were joined by Angelina’s younger daughter Shiloh, 14, and visited an Ethiopian boutique for the big day. They browsed through colorful clothing in the shop and looked like they were having a great time.

After Zahara’s birthday outing, she and Angelina went on another shopping trip on Jan. 16. They were photographed while visiting a Target as well as a Starbucks, where they got drinks. At one point, they held hands, proving that their bond is a close one, even when they’re getting attention for going out in public!

When Angelina and Zahara are not alone, they’re joined by the Girl Interrupted star’s other children, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57. They include Shiloh, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. A source recently told us that the proud mom has been “loving” having them all home, especially during the pandemic.

“Angelina had a hard time as a teenager. She remembers how tough it was, so she’s incredibly patient with her kids. She wants them to be able to talk to her about anything,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She does have rules, but she’s not at all what you’d call strict. She gives them a lot of autonomy.”