Vicki Gunvalson Claims Lisa Rinna Totally Snubbed Her At Event: ‘She Wouldn’t Have A Job Without Me’

‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson didn’t hold back in this new podcast, confessing she thought ‘RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna ‘looked down on’ her during a Bravo Con interaction!

Vicki Gunvalson, 58, has some beef with Lisa Rinna, 57. Real Housewives of Orange County OG revealed that she was snubbed by Lisa at last years’ Bravo Con — despite being a cast member of the very first Housewives franchise. Confessing she felt “looked down on” by Rinna on podcast Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef, Vicki went on to detail the interaction. “The last time I saw all [the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies] was either at Bravo Con or Andy [Cohen]‘s baby shower in January of last year,” she began. “And truly, you know, Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day. I said hi to her, and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County.'”

“I don’t think [the [RHOBH ladies] gave me the time of day. They wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing,” Vicki, who starred on RHOC from 2006 – 2019, went on. The Illinois native also seemed bothered by Lisa’s later viral moment from Andy’s epic 2019 baby shower. “[Lisa]’s up on the tables dancing. I’m like, ‘Why? This is Andy’s baby shower. You want attention?’” Vicki added “It was just all very, I just sat back going, ‘Wow, this is a little messed up.’ … Everybody was having fun. But you just see it from a different perspective when you’re not on [the show] anymore.” Ouch!

While Vicki did help spearhead Bravo’s Housewives franchises, Lisa was a star in her own right prior to joining RHOBH in 2014: she appeared on Days of Our Lives as troublemaker Billie Reed back in 1992, remaining on the show until 1995. She then successfully transitioned to primetime as Taylor McBride on Melrose Place, before eventually reprising her role as Billie on Days several times. In addition, she ran popular celebrity boutique Belle Gray in the 2000s, hosted Soap Talk and was a red carpet correspondent alongside Joan Rivers on TV Guide Network.

Lisa Rinna dancing at Andy Cohen’s baby shower is at the center of my 2019 mood board pic.twitter.com/k0vjHfqplA — joe erbentraut (@robojojo) January 27, 2019

Lisa married Harry Hamlin in 1997, and, along with their two daughters Delilah Belle, 22, and Amelia Gray, 19, the family appeared on another reality series Harry Loves Lisa in 2010. For her part, Vicki founded and ran Coto Insurance in Orange County — and was a private citizen prior to her time on Housewives. The Whoop It Up With Vicki host departed RHOC after being demoted to a “friend” in season 14, announcing she was going to focus on other projects. “I will always be the OG of the OC. I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned,” she said via Instagram in Jan. 2020.

“I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forgetIt’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way,” she added. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.” Vicki was the last original cast member part of Real Housewives of Orange County.