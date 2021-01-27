Elizabeth Hurley Claps Back At Piers Morgan For Dissing Her Very Sexy Pics: My Mom, 80, Took These

After Piers Morgan took it upon himself to comment on Elizabeth Hurley’s decision to post sexy pics on Instagram, she fired back with a message of her own!

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, drew a lot of attention after she posted photos of herself wearing nothing but underwear and an open fur jacket on Jan. 25. The revealing photos received a ton of praise, as followers pointed out how incredible she looked. But, of course, there was also some criticism. In addition to some trolls who commented hateful things, Piers Morgan also weighed in on Elizabeth’s sexy shots.

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘 pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

“What is all this? I call it thirsty and I call it creepy,” Piers said on Good Morning Britain. “Put your clothes on.” He also wondered who took the photos, asking, “Your son? Your 18 or 19 year old son?” Well, Liz definitely wasn’t going to stand for a man talking about what she posted on her own social media page, and she took to Twitter to clap back.

“Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother,” Elizabeth wrote, while sharing the images once again. “Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not.” She concluded the message with a kissing face emoji.

Liz has never been one to shy away from posting sexy pictures on Instagram. She has a swimsuit line and is often sharing photos of herself in bikinis, and has also recently slayed in plunging dresses, crop tops, lingerie and more on her page. Normally, Elizabeth is able to ignore the haters, but Piers’ decision to bring up her son definitely seemed to trigger her into wanting to fire back.

Of course, she received a ton of support from her fans after deciding to respond. Many guys also offered to step in and take the photos next time if Elizabeth’s mom isn’t available! “If your mum ever needs a rest, I’m the man for the job,” one commenter joked. “I’ve got a smashing camera on my phone.” Someone else also wrote, “Listen, to save all these problems in the future, I have no problem popping round and taking the photos.”