Emily Ratajkowski Claps Back At Speculation She Got Lip Injections While Pregnant: I’ve ‘Never’ Had Them

Mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski has denied getting lip injections while pregnant, and expressed her newfound ‘appreciation’ for her body.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has defended herself against trolls online who claimed she got lip injections while pregnant. The 29-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, shared a photo to her Instagram Story on January 22 in which she addressed questions from fans and spoke out about her changing body. First, she told her followers she has “never had lip injections” and in no way was “judging folks who do.” She continued, “You can’t even get injections when you’re pregnant! A woman’s blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy.”

In the mirror selfie, which showed Emily posing in a red, one-shouldered top and gold hoop earrings, she noted that many people had said, “you’ve been pregnant forever.” She responded, “LOL yes pregnancy lasts for 40 weeks which can definitely feel like a long time, but I announced halfway into my pregnancy and it’s only been 3 months since then! Actually it’s weirdly gone by very quickly to me.” The brunette beauty added that it’s, “weird to have your body change so much in a matter of months” however she has a “whole new appreciation for what [her] body can do and what is beautiful…” Emily concluded the uplifting story with, “I’m gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it.” What a positive message!

Emily first revealed her exciting pregnancy news in a Vogue essay in October 2020. In the powerful piece, the mom-to-be discussed a number of topics, including gender identity. “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be,” Emily revealed in the essay, explaining why she doesn’t want to reveal the sex of her child. “As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.”