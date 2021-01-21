‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Pauly D Introduces His GF Nikki Hall To The Group For The 1st Time

After dating Nikki Hall for several months, Pauly D finally introduces her to his ‘Jersey Shore’ roommates in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Jan. 21 episode.

Nikki Hall has arrived in Las Vegas! Pauly D will introduce his girlfriend from Double Shot at Love to some of his Jersey Shore castmates for the very first time on the Jan. 21 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the EXCLUSIVE preview above, Nikki arrives at the Las Vegas resort where the group is staying, and Pauly is admittedly a bit nervous for how things will go down at the family dinner he has planned.

“Tonight is all about making history right now,” Pauly explains in a confessional. “Nikki is here. She’s the full package. As a couple, it’s probably the most fun I’ve had in years. And, for the first time in one year, Deena [Cortese] will be at the same table as Angelina [Pivarnick]. So I’m happy to see Nikki, but nervous for what she’s about to walk into.”

As viewers know, Angelina had a falling out with the other Jersey Shore girls after they gave a raunchy speech at her Nov. 2019 wedding. The fight tumbled over onto social media in the months that followed. This season of Jersey Shore has been all about trying to bring the girls back together, and the guys found that they were moving in the right direction when Deena agreed to sit at dinner with Angelina for Pauly and Nikki’s sake. However, she made it clear that she didn’t want to talk to her during the meal.

Anticipating that things could get ugly during this face-to-face, Pauly pulls Nikki aside and coaches her through what to expect. “We have a couple of trigger words that we can’t say — two of them,” Pauly explains. “We can’t say the word speech and we can’t say the word wedding. Because it’s going to trigger Deena and Angelina and we don’t want them to fight. This isn’t about the speech or the wedding, it’s about Pauly D and Nikki.”

Luckily, Nikki is totally on-board for keeping quiet, and Pauly is ready to introduce her to the rest of the group. Of course, she already knows Vinny Guadagnino, who she also met on Double Shot At Love. She immediately gets along with everyone else, too, by showing up with a box of donuts. “Nikki really understands us,” Mike “The Sitaution” Sorrentino says. “She’s actually walking in with a gift of food right now. That right there is an awesome situation.” Jersey Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.