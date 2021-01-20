‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Spencer Robertston Hits On Clare Crawley Just Hours After Her Split

Spencer Robertson is ready to help Clare Crawley forget all about her break-up. The ‘Bachelorette’ alum asked her out via Instagram the same day her fiancé Dale Moss announced their split.

The Bachelorette alum Spencer Robertson, 30, didn’t waste any time shooting his shot with former Bachelorette Clare Crawley, 39. On Jan. 19, just hours after her fiancé Dale Moss, 32, confirmed on Instagram that he and Clare had gone their “separate ways,” Spencer asked her out.

“Coffee @clarecrawley?” Spencer wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon. The San Diego, California, resident, competed on Tayshia Adams’ half of season 16 of The Bachelorette, after Clare left the show early because she fell head over heels for Dale just two weeks into filming.

When Spencer joined the show he teased the other contestants about Clare’s early departure, saying, “So, which one of you guys scared away Clare?”

Spencer, an engineer and lacrosse player, was an early favorite on Tayshia’s season. He even won her first impression rose and first kiss. But, he was eliminated after only three weeks.

Clare’s first impression rose when to Dale, after she declared on night one that he would be her ‘husband.’ Two weeks later she walked away from being the Bachelorette to give all her attention to Dale. The pair got engaged during the November 5, 2020, finale.

Fans were shocked to see how quickly Clare locked Dale down, but after the proposal aired, the two were still madly in love and beginning to plan their future together.

But, sadly it wasn’t meant to be and two months after getting engaged they split. Dale explained their decision in a lengthy Instagram post. “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to love. She almost found love in 2014 when she appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, but he dumped her at the final rose ceremony. She then made two appearances on Bachelor In Paradise before getting engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. But, that relationship ended after just a few months. Here’s hoping she has better luck with Spencer!