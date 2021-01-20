Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Haters Mocking Her Shower In New Video Of Her Actual Bathroom

Kylie Jenner set the record straight about her shower (yes, really) in a series of videos on Jan. 20. She spoke out after fans trolled her over the ‘low water pressure’ and ‘tiny shower head’ she revealed in a separate clip.

Kylie Jenner’s having the last laugh about the absurd debate on social media over the size of her shower. Just last week, the 23-year-old shared a glimpse of her pink-painted shower in a video on Instagram, which led fans to believe she was showing off the inside of her multi-million dollar LA mansion. The latter fueled Twitter critics to poke fun at Kylie’s “tiny shower head” and “surprisingly small shower” space. On January 20, Kylie revealed that the viral shower shots were actually taken at her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in LA — and not inside her home.

“I keep seeing on the internet my f**king shower,” Kylie said in a clip that displayed her massive shower, which includes silver hardware and high-end technology. “If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I posted a video of my shower at my headquarters, my [Kylie Cosmetics] offices, which I love. I think it’s an amazing shower, I have no problem with it, but everyone seems to find my water pressure very concerning,” she continued, referencing the fascination about her shower on social media.

Kylie went on to share a number of videos that toured her home bathroom. “So, this is really my shower at my house… This is my everyday shower it’s amazing,” she said before demonstrating how to turn on the water — and set a custom temperature using her waterproof Kohler keypad.

As for her preferred temperature? Kylie said she showers at 102 degrees. Sticking it to her haters even more, Kylie shared the power of her “amazing” water pressure in a video that showed her hand underneath the large, silver shower head. “Thank you everyone for your concern, OK,” she concluded.

Kylie shut down the bathroom buzz as soon as she returned from a girls getaway to Mexico, which included BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The makeup mogul shared a slew of sultry bikini photos from the trip, where she flaunted her curves in an orange strapless bikini. Kylie also debuted a new Rapunzel-style long hair makeover!