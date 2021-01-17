Jordyn Woods Begs For Prayers For Her BF Karl-Anthony Towns After He’s Diagnosed With Covid

Model Jordyn Woods is praying for a ‘speedy recovery’ for her athlete boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Jordyn Woods, 23, is asking fans to pray for her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, after he tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram Story on January 16 to thank fans for the outpouring of support, after her beau revealed his diagnosis. “I just wanted to thank you for all of your support, prayers and concern. My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we are all good but continue to pray for Karl for a speedy recovery,” the model wrote.

Her NBA star boyfriend, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has lost 7 family members to the deadly coronavirus, including his mother Jacqueline Towns. Jordyn also penned a message directly to Karl-Anthony, writing, “Be strong @karltowns. You’re a true fighter this is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this,” she wrote, adding the praying hands and heart emojis.

Jordyn added, “Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there…you’re one of the strongest people I know.” The athlete first revealed his diagnosis after a routine NBA test. “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” he said in a statement. “I pray every day that this nightmare virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone.”

He and Jordyn first confirmed their romance in September after her lavish birthday trip to Mexico. Although the couple have had plenty of positive experiences over the past year, jetting off on tropical vacations together, it has also been a trying time for Karl. He recently opened up about the tragic loss of his mother in a heartrending YouTube video titled “The Toughest Year Of My Life”. “It hurts so bad. Every day,” he said, revealing he had to make the tough decision to “pull the plug” on his 59-year-old mother.