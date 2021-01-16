Kelly Rowland Shows Off Baby Bump In Figure-Hugging Catsuit & Thigh-High Boots: ‘9 Mos. & Ready’

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to share a TikTok video in which she was confidently flipping her hair and flaunting her adorable baby bump in a stylish outfit.

Kelly Rowland, 39, is close to giving birth to her second child but she’s still busy dressing to impress! The singer shared an eye-catching new TikTok video to her Instagram page on Jan. 15 and in it, she proudly put her nine month baby bump on display in a sexy sleeveless dark gray catsuit and black PVC style thigh-high boots. She was also rocking sunglasses, earrings, and a necklace as she put her hands through her glorious mane and gave a fierce walk to the camera.

“9 months and ready! WALK,” she captioned the epic video. Once she published it, it didn’t take long for fans to share comments about how much they loved it. “The sexiest nine months pregnant woman I’ve ever seen😍🔥,” one fan wrote while another enthused, “BEST walk I’ve seen on the internet!!! And with a baby at that. 😍😍😍😍.”

A third wrote, “Go girl walk that baby out” while a fourth gushed, “she’s 9 mo pregnant and looks better than me 😂.” Many others left her hearts and clapping emojis.

Kelly’s latest baby bump video comes after she stunned in a bare bump video back in Oct. The Destiny’s Child member was six months pregnant when she posed in a bikini in the clip along with a hat. She showed her adorable belly at three different angles in mirrors and asked her viewers, “Isn’t that interesting?” She also spoke to her unborn child and said, “I see you baby!”

Kelly first announced she was expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon when she posed on the cover of Women’s Health magazine and posted about it on Oct. 7. “SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!” she wrote in the caption for an Instagram post that included pics of her photo shoot for the outlet. She and Tim are already parents to a six-year-old son named Titan.