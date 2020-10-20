Watch
Kelly Rowland Glows While Showing Off Au-Natural 6 Month Baby Bump In A Bikini –- Watch

Kelly Rowland is over halfway through her second pregnancy, and can still rock a tiny bikini. She showed off her bare bump while on her babymoon in Mexico.

Time has flown by for Kelly Rowland during her second pregnancy. She didn’t reveal she was expecting until her Nov. 2020 cover of Women’s Health dropped on Oct. 7, and now the singer has shared that she’s already six months along! The 39-year-old is on a babymoon in Mexico with husband Tim Weatherspoon, and showed off what her bare six-month bump looks like in a little bikini. Kelly is so fit that the rest of her body is still tight and toned, with just her baby belly being the only difference from her normal swimsuit body.

Kelly shared an Instagram video of her growing bump on Oct. 20, standing in front of several mirrors while wearing a dark bikini and a straw sunhat. “Here we are today at six months,” Kelly explained, while twirling a strand of her naturally curly hair. She then panned from a frontal view to a side angle, to show how her bump looked in profile. The singer then brought it back to a front view and zoomed in on her belly, sweetly saying “Peek-a-boo. I see you baby.”

Kelly’s celeb pals loved her six month pregnancy celebration video. Gabrielle Union left a series of black heart emojis, while Ciara left red hearts and told Kelly her vid was “So cute!” Actress Laverne Cox commented, “You look so gorgeous at every angle. Congratulations darling!” while new mom Eniko Hart gushed, “Beautiful bellyyy!!!”

The “Crown” singer captioned her bikini belly video, “6 MONTHS ALREADY!! This time passed SO FAST!!! I’m enjoying every moment!” and added, “#2021” with a baby face emoji and the hashtag “#babymoon.” She posted the vid right after sharing a photo in the sun wearing a green bikini top and revealed that her babymoon took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Last taste of Summer” she wrote next to the selfie, along with “#DAMNCABOWASFUN.”

Pregnant Kelly Rowland is seen at a photo shoot in Brentwood, CA on Oct. 18, 2020. Photo credit: Mega.

This is the first time Kelly has revealed how far along she is and what her due date could be. She previously told Women’s Health that she and Tim had discussing giving six-year-old son Titan a little brother or sister, telling the publication “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like….let’s see what happens,” and that she got pregnant “right away” with a quarantine baby.

Kelly posed in a white bikini on the cover of the magazine to make her big reveal, and already her bare bump has grown so much from when that photo shoot took place. By the dates she provided, Kelly’s second child is due in mid-late January 2021. She hasn’t revealed yet whether she’s having a little boy or girl.